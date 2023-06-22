The three-team trade between the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers that would have landed the Beantown team Kristaps Porzingis have reportedly “fallen apart.”

According to the latest updates, all sides are “moving on,” per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, it should be noted that the Wizards are still trying to find ways to send Porzingis to Boston, though the Clippers are no longer going to be involved. Woj mentioned a possible opt-in and trade scenario, but it remains to be seen what Washington and Porzingis will do.

It's worth noting that KP has a $36 million player option on his contract. If he decides to opt out, he will be a free agent.

The three-team talks on a Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Morris, and Malcolm Brogdon deal with the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/BIkCKfwsPK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers were reportedly nearing a deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Beantown. In the proposed three-team trade, Washington would have received Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Morris and the 30th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, LA would have gotten Malcolm Brogdon from Boston.

Apparently, however, the Clippers had concerns about Brogdon's injury status. To recall, the veteran guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year suffered a partially torn tendon during the playoffs. LA's fears about Brogdon's health led to the three-team deal collapsing, according to league insider Marc Stein.

Of course the door on the Porzingis trade to Boston isn't totally closed yet. Considering the interest from the Celtics and Wizards to get a deal done, it's still possible they work something out. However, it might be more difficult without a third team helping facilitate the trade.