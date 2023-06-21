The Boston Celtics sent shockwaves across the basketball world on Wednesday night after it was revealed that they are now in advanced talks with the Washington Wizards to acquire Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster deal. According to reports, the 7-foot-3 power forward/center will need to opt into his player option with the Wizards for the upcoming season before this trade is completed. What happens after that is going to be Boston's business.

At this point, it does not sound like the Celtics have any intention to use Porzingis as a one-year rental. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Boston intends to offer Porzingis a contract extension once he becomes eligible:

“The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season's $36 million player option, league sources say. Today was the deadline to invoke the option,” Stein wrote.

This won't come for cheap for the Celtics, though. NBA front office insider Bobby Marks reports that come July, the 27-year-old will be eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $77 million. It remains unclear if Boston will table an offer in the same range, but Porzingis isn't likely to take a significant pay cut in his new deal.

Boston is sending a message here. They are clearly doing everything they can to surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (unless the latter is traded) with as many pieces as they can to contend for a title. The Celtics have come extremely close to winning a chip, but unfortunately for them, they just come short year after year. They're now hoping that Kristaps Porzingis is the missing piece to their puzzle.