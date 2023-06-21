The Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing a three-team trade that would send former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics and 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

The Celtics and Wizards have held discussions the last few days revolving around Porzingis and on Wednesday, the framework for a potential three-team deal with the Clippers became clear. Owning a $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season that has a deadline of June 21, Porzingis will be opting into his current contract to play in Boston.

According to Charania, the Celtics will be receiving Porzingis, the Clippers will be receiving Brogdon, and the Wizards will receive Marcus Morris from Los Angeles. Washington will also receive draft compensation, including the No. 30 pick in Thursday's draft from the Clippers.

Looking to surrounding stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with more championship-level talent, Brogdon suddenly becomes a key facilitator and secondary scorer Los Angeles has been lacking in their backcourt. Morris had been rumored to not be happy with his role in Los Angeles, which is one of the reason the Clippers were looking to get out of his contract.

Having the ability to stretch his game to the perimeter, as well as being an avid rebounder and shot-blocker, Porzingis has proven to still be a highly valued big man despite his injury history since joining Washington during the 2021-22 season. He now joins the Celtics in their quest to win the franchise's 18th championship.

The Wizards recently traded away three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, signaling that they are going to have to endure some type of rebuild over the next few seasons. At this point, new president Michael Winger and Washington's front office are looking to gather assets for the future, hence why trading Porzingis became a possibility. Forward Kyle Kuzma also owned a $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season that he has already declined to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Coming up one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons, the Celtics are looking to capitalize on their championship window with All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing the best basketball of their respective careers. The lack of production from their frontcourt has been a concern in Boston the last couple of seasons, hence their interest in a former All-Star like Porzingis who can fit their style of play with his shooting abilities offensively.

Porzingis, 27, played in 65 games this past year with Washington, averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three-point range.