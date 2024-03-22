It's a tale of two teams heading in opposite directions, as the Boston Celtics have dreams of lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June while the Detroit Pistons are busy trying to decide who they will take with a top-five pick at the draft. The Celtics have won both games at home against the Pistons this season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pistons prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Celtics have won seven games in a row, benefitting from a favorable schedule. Boston has played some of the league's worst teams over the stretch, including a game on Monday against the Pistons that they dominated 119-94. They also beat the Wizards, Jazz, and Trailblazers on the run. They've also beaten playoff teams, winning two games against the Phoenix Suns and holding on for a three-point victory over the Bucks on Wednesday. Boston had covered the first six games and looked to be on the way to another against Milwaukee until the Bucks made a comeback.
The Pistons are slowly hindering their chances of getting the No.1 draft lottery position, winning three of their last ten games. The wins came against non-playoff teams, but they've continued to lose against the league's better teams. The Pistons are still second-last in the league's standings and would need to lose most of their remaining games to fall below the San Antonio Spurs into 28th. They are one game above the Wizards for 30th and would like to drop below Washington for the best chance at the first overall pick.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Pistons Odds
Boston Celtics: -13 (-110)
Moneyline: -950
Detroit Pistons: +13 (-110)
Moneyline: +660
Over: 224 (-110)
Under: 224 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics' offense will continue to dominate the Pistons, as they've scored over 115 points in five of the last six meetings. Boston has the second-best scoring offense in the NBA this season, averaging 121 points per game. This is a problem for the Pistons, as they have one of the worst scoring defenses, allowing 120.1.
Boston's defense was why the victory over the Pistons on Monday. They held Detroit to 94 points, making it the third time in four games that the Pistons failed to score more than 110 points against Boston. Boston also holds a massive edge over the Pistons here, ranking sixth in scoring defense, allowing 109.5 points per game. The Pistons also sit in 24th in scoring offense, averaging just 111.6.
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
Despite being amongst the worst teams in the league and breaking the record for longest losing streak in a single season, the Pistons have been surprisingly good against the spread. They are 35-34 this season, showing that it can sometimes be profitable to back a bad team if the number is right.
Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick
The Celtics have been far and away the best team in the Eastern Conference this season and have backed it up with a 36-30-3 record against the spread. They have one of the best homecourt advantages in the league, holding a 32-3 record. The Celtics are 9-1 against the Pistons in their last ten meetings and have covered the spread in five of the last six. The Celtics are trying to maintain their near-perfect form and the Pistons have little to play for due to their desire to get the No.1 spot in the draft lottery. Boston dominated the Pistons in Detroit on Monday, and you can expect them to do the same at TD Garden.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Celtics -13(-110)