The Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. Let's look at Trout's incredible car collection.

There's no question that Mike Trout is one of the most decorated MLB stars today. The Los Angeles Angels centerfielder is an 11-time All-Star, three-time AL MVP, a nine-time Silver Slugger Award-winner, two-time AL Hank Aaron Award winner, and a three-time All-MLB First Team player.

But while Trout has carved out a brilliant MLB career, the Angels centerfielder has yet to have success in the postseason. In fact, the 11-time All-Star has only appeared in the playoffs once in 2014, where the Angels suffered a 3-0 sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals.

With the Angels struggling to make the postseason and the Angels star hampered by injuries as of late, trade rumors surrounding Trout started to swirl, based on reports. However, Angels general manager Perry Minasian assured that the decorated centerfielder will not be experiencing a change of scenery.

Back in 2019, Trout signed a massive 12-year contract with the Angels worth $430 million. And Trout recently stated he's not looking to be traded and just wants to see the Angels win.

Although Trout has been struggling with injuries recently, there's no question that he's still one of the best players in the MLB today when healthy. Given Trout's impact in the MLB, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Let's take a look at Mike Trout's incredible $187K car collection, with photos.

Trout has starred for the Los Angeles Angels since 2006. With plenty of accolades to his name, it isn't surprising that he's also one of the most highly paid stars in the MLB.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trout has a net worth of around $140 million. With plenty of extra money to spare, Trout decided to splurge on a few cars to fill up his garage. As per sources, Trout's car collection is composed of a couple of pickup trucks and a premium sports car.

4. 2000 Ford Ranger

For more photos, check out this review.

Starting off this list is the 2000 Ford Ranger. Priced at $5,000, the 2000 Ford Ranger is the cheapest vehicle in Trout's car collection.

Although it's the cheapest, it holds a special place in the Angels star's heart. According to reports, the 2000 Ford Ranger was the first-ever car Trout owned in his life. The pickup truck was first purchased by Trout's parents Jeff and Debbie and proceeded to gift it to their son once he earned his driver's license.

Powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, the 2000 Ford Ranger produces 119 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, it's also equipped with a five-speed manual transmission.

The 2000 Ford Ranger was eventually made available for bidding by Trout with a starting price of $5,000. In fact, the three-time AL MVP even added a signed glove in the car's compartment.

3. 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Edition

For more photos, go to this review.

The 2015 All-Star Game was a huge milestone for Trout. He went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a pair of runs to go along with one RBI, one strikeout, and one walk to lead the American League over the National League, 6-3.

For his efforts, Trout captured his second-straight All-Star Game MVP, becoming the first player in MLB history to accomplish the feat. Aside from hoisting the trophy, the Angels star was also rewarded with a Chevrolet. With the option to choose between the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Edition and the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro, Trout opted to go with the former.

Valued at $47,405, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Edition has a 5.3-liter V8 engine. It produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, with a six-speed automatic transmission, the premium pickup can reach a maximum speed of 110 mph.

2. 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

For more photos, check out this review.

While Trout received a car for his second-consecutive All-Star Game MVP, Trout also received a Chevrolet for his first. In the American League's 5-3 win against the National League, Trout dominated the game to be rewarded his first-ever All-Star Game MVP. After the game, Trout was given a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Retailed in the market for $58,000, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray seems to be the only sports car in Trout's garage. With a seven-speed manual transmission, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray can go as fast as 181 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.

1. Ford F-150 Raptor

For more photos, go to this preview.

Considered to be the most expensive car in his garage, the Ford F-150 Raptor is sold in the market for $76,775. As a premium pickup truck, the Ford F-150 Raptors is surely a powerful vehicle.

Designed with a 3.5-liter Twin-turbocharged V6 engine, it can produce 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, it can reach a top speed of 120 mph. Moreover, Trout should have no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mike Trout's incredible $187K car collection.