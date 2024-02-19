What Mike Trout wants before the 2024 season.

When Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason, the entire MLB world wondered what the future held for Mike Trout. Some expected the Los Angeles Angels star to request a trade. Trout, though, spoke to the media Monday and said he doesn't want to be traded right now. Instead, Trout wants the Angels to sign one of the remaining top free agents, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Mike Trout just said he does not want to be traded now — he called it ‘the easy way out' — and that he’s been pushing Angels owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian to sign one of the remaining big free agents,” Passan reported.

Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Jordan Montgomery are the top free agents remaining. Signing Bellinger could make sense, but the Angels' need for starting pitching has been well-documented over the years.

Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, has been linked to the Halos this offseason. The Angels' chances of seriously competing still appear to be slim, but adding a Cy Young winner would help without question.

As for Mike Trout, he's proven to be one of the most loyal superstars in the game. It is respectable, however, Trout has played in just three postseason games during his entire legendary career.

Mike Trout's legacy

Trout is focused on helping the Angels win. He's spent his entire career in Anaheim and isn't ready to ask for a trade just yet. Trout did not rule out the possibility of a trade in the future, however.

“You know, there might be a time,” Trout said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I've really haven't thought about this. But you know, when I signed that contract, I'm loyal.”

The 32-year-old has already established himself as a Hall-of-Famer. He's an 11-time All-Star and three-time MVP. Injuries have impacted Trout in recent seasons, but he has still found success while on the field.

If Trout never wins a championship, though, his legacy will be negatively affected. It isn't his fault, as he's played at an elite level. Trout's loyalty will be taken into account when discussing his legacy as well.

In the end, though, winning is crucial for superstars. Shohei Ohtani went in a different direction than Trout and he's likely going to play in the postseason for the first time in 2024 as a result.

Again, Mike Trout left the door open for a potential trade request down the road. For now, he is set to lead the Angels once again.