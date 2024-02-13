Discover the bizarre moment in Chelsea's epic 3-1 win over Crystal Palace as Nicolas Jackson earns a yellow card from the bench.

In a match that showcased Chelsea's dominance yet again, a bizarre incident stole some of the limelight during their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. While the Blues extended their winning streak to an impressive 13 league matches, the peculiar moment came when Nicolas Jackson, though benched, managed to pick up a yellow card.

The late surge from Chelsea saw Conor Gallagher, a former Palace loanee, scoring twice to overturn an initial deficit, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the win with a goal in the 94th minute. As celebrations erupted among fans and players alike, attention was drawn to Jackson's unexpected booking.

Despite being substituted 15 minutes earlier, Jackson couldn't resist joining in on the jubilation. Sprinting the length of the pitch in his tracksuit to celebrate Fernandez's goal with his teammates, Jackson inadvertently breached the technical area, catching the eye of match officials who promptly brandished him a yellow card.

Fans took to social media to express their amusement, with many finding the situation incredulous yet entertaining. Coming just moments after being substituted, Jackson's booking added a quirky twist to an otherwise routine victory.

This incident sheds light on Jackson's disciplinary record, with this being his ninth booking of the season, leaving him perilously close to a two-match suspension. It's not the first time the young striker has found himself in such a predicament, having received his first ban earlier in the season after accumulating five yellow cards in six matches.

Chelsea manager, Pochettino, had previously cautioned Jackson regarding his on-field behavior, emphasizing the need for discipline and control. Despite the setback, Pochettino remains optimistic about Jackson's potential, acknowledging his talent while emphasizing the importance of maturity and growth.

Having joined Chelsea from Villarreal last summer, Jackson has shown glimpses of his prowess, albeit marred by occasional disciplinary issues. As he continues to adapt to his new role on the left wing, the incident reminds him to channel his energy and enthusiasm constructively, ensuring his contributions remain positive on and off the pitch.