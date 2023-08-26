Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to be a huge fan of Nicolas Jackson. The Blues signed the Senegal forward from Villarreal this summer, and he is already impressing many fans in England.
Speaking to the media after the 3-0 win against Luton Town, Pochettino said, “Nicolas Jackson has top potential to become one of the greatest strikers. It’s not easy to find players like him. His work ethic is amazing. He has the potential to be a great striker. He needs time and space to grow, and his qualities are fantastic”.
Jackson is enjoying a fantastic start to life at Chelsea. He scored the equalizer against Liverpool on the opening Premier League weekend. Yesterday against Luton Town, he scored the third goal to put the game beyond all doubt. However, being a successful striker for a long period of time will take a lot of answering.
Chelsea have spent a lot of money on strikers in recent years, but all of them have eventually ended up being flops. The Blues have arguably had two successful strikers in the past few decades, i.e., Didier Drogba and Diego Costa. Drogba was the heartbeat of Chelsea's attack since his move to the club in 2004 until the day he left in 2012. He was integral to the team's Premier League and Champions League success. On the other hand, Costa was influential in Chelsea's last two Premier League titles.
Since their departures, Chelsea haven't found a successful striker. In fact, they signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee in 2021, only to end him up in the U21s and arrange a move for him elsewhere. Jackson has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but so far, so good for the Senegal International.