Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to be a huge fan of Nicolas Jackson. The Blues signed the Senegal forward from Villarreal this summer, and he is already impressing many fans in England.

Speaking to the media after the 3-0 win against Luton Town, Pochettino said, “Nicolas Jackson has top potential to become one of the greatest strikers. It’s not easy to find players like him. His work ethic is amazing. He has the potential to be a great striker. He needs time and space to grow, and his qualities are fantastic”.