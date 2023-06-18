Chelsea are set to sign a 21-year-old Villarreal striker with tremendous upside for €35m, as part of their busy transfer window campaign; the man in question is Senegal footballer Nicolas Jackson. The Blues are reportedly discussing installment plans with Villarreal, and the deal is expected to be completed soon.

Jackson, who made his debut in 2020 in the Segunda Division with CD Mirandes and was picked up by Villareal a year later, is a highly-rated striker who has scored 12 goals and contributed four assists in 26 appearances for Villarreal this season. He is also a member of the Senegal national team, and he has been capped twice.

Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker this summer, and Jackson can be seen as a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge (despite declining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal), and Chelsea are keen to bring in a new goalscorer.

🚨🔵 Chelsea have decided to activate the release clause for Nicolas Jackson! Chelsea are set to pay €35m, discussing installments. 3 more clubs open to pay the clause; so Chelsea will be fast as player wants PL move. Contract will be long, more than 5 year. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/iCcELeW0TE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023

Nicolas Jackson is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, and he is believed to have agreed personal terms with Chelsea. The deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Despite only being 21 years of age, Nicolas Jackson has shown to have huge potential because of what he's been able to do already. He is in the 94th percentile in non-penalty goals, 89th in assists, 87th in expected assisted goals, and has shown to also be a great defender by being in the 89th percentile in blocks. At this rate, Nicolas Jackson's only going to continue to get better and better, and this opportunity with Chelsea is the perfect opportunity to take the leap in his development.

Chelsea's involvement in the transfer window only gets bigger from here.