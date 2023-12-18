Andy Reid isn't giving up on Kadarius Toney despite Chiefs fans calling for his benching.

The Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column on Sunday after routing the New England Patriots for a 27-17 win. Even so, Kadarius Toney was noticeably bad once again and fans are ready to see him sit on the bench. However, Andy Reid seems incredibly patient with the third-year wide receiver.

During the postgame presser, Reid was asked if he's considering benching Toney moving forward. But the Chiefs' head coach seems open to the idea of giving Kadarius Toney another chance, per team reporter Vahe Gregorian.

“Asked if he was considering sitting Toney, Reid said, ‘We'll see how things go. I'm not down on Toney. He does some good things.' … Reiterates he considers him young (24) and adds, ‘We're not talking about somebody who's been in this league a long time.'”

Considering Toney was a first-round pick in 2021, you'd think he'd be playing much more efficiently. Especially once the Chiefs traded for him from the New York Giants. Instead, it's just been one mistake after another. On Sunday, Toney dropped a would-be first down that resulted in an interception. This is coming a week after he blatantly lined up offside that erased a game-winning touchdown.

Chiefs fans are valid for being annoyed with Kadarius Toney. He has all of the talent in the world when the ball is in his hands. But unfortunately, it hasn't resulted in much production. Against the Patriots, Toney finished with just two receptions for five yards.

With that said, Andy Reid isn't someone who would openly flame one of his players during a press conference. He's likely have internal discussions with Toney. However, the idea of benching the third year wide receiver has to at least be considered in Week 16.