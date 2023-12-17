Kadarius Toney provided fans with laughs, team with little in Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 win.

The Kansas City Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 27-17. They secured the win despite another moment of ignominy from WR Kadarius Toney, who contributed more to the Patriots' chances of winning than his own team's.

With under ten minutes remaining in the game, QB Patrick Mahomes dropped back and threw a strike to Toney that hit the speedster directly in his hands. Toney was unable to hold onto the ball, and to make matters worse, he bobbled it and turned the would be catch into a tip drill that ended with linebacker Jahlani Tavai intercepting the pass.

Fans quickly hopped onto social media to lambast Toney for his latest embarrassing goof.

Kadarius Toney bobbles a perfect throw from Mahomes and it leads to an interception The Chiefs need to cut this man ASAP pic.twitter.com/Rj279fdHI7 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 17, 2023

One Pro Football Focus writer on X (formerly Twitter) described Toney as “Wyle E Coyote in a football uniform” for his cartoonish errors. Media personality Trey Wingo simply posted “every week.. EVERY WEEK” to note how regularly Toney makes a baffling play.

Other evaluations of Toney included the claim he is “pure comedy at this point” (probably not to Chiefs fans) and that he is “the most unserious player in the NFL.”

One fan warned that “Toney should not go on social media today.”

One person who wasn't laughing? Mahomes, who was caught by cameras after the play showing visible frustration with Toney. Fox commentator Daryl Johnston warned that Mahomes was “not gonna trust (Toney) anymore.”

The wideout finished the win with two catches for a paltry five yards. The drop didn't end up costing the Chiefs a much-needed win, but it sure seems like it will affect Toney's role in the team's offense moving forward.