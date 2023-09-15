The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday in a game that could decide playoff positioning in the AFC when it's all said and done. It's just game number two for Andy Reid's team, and the first since a tough home loss to the Detroit Lions on opening night.

The Chiefs' locker room is buzzing about the return of Chris Jones, who could be the perfect add-on to a defense that needs help up the middle. Fallout from Kadarius Toney's frustrating Week 1 performance has caused Toney to explain himself while lashing out at media personality Pat McAfee.

Arrowhead Stadium has long been thought of as one of the toughest places to play in the entire National Football League, and now a classic story from New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is offering the perfect illustration as to how bad it is for opposing teams.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NFL Films shows that #Saints QB Derek Carr uses tape to cover the earholes of his helmet in order to hear the speakers in his helmet better “In Kansas City, you can hear everything — the whole play” “QB” Taysom Hill couldn't believe it (h/t @AryePulli)pic.twitter.com/ByawIIDYrC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2023



‘We need Carr on ‘Quarterback' (the popular Netflix series) this season,” one fan said in response.

“I wonder if this is legal,” another fan added after viewing the video.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Chiefs had won eight consecutive NFL season openers prior to last Thursday's loss. With Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley and the Jaguars to tackle next, the hours are short for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Toney and company to atone for their Week 1 performance.

Knowing that Arrowhead remains as a trump card for the rest of the season should only serve to strengthen their resolve heading into Sunday's Week 2 showdown.