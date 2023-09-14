Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney can’t seem to stay off social media, and now he’s found a new target in ESPN talk show host Pat McAfee. After the wideout’s battle with New York Giants fans caused him to shut down his Twitter account, Toney took to Instagram to not only call out his old team this week but also tell the former NFL punter to “chill.”

Toney got after it on social media all offseason with Giants fans after he basically forced a trade to the Chiefs last season. The WR helped his new team win the Super Bowl, and he liked to remind Big Blue Nation of that fact on Twitter.

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, Toney was awful. He caught one of his five targets for one yard and had some back-breaking drops in the Chiefs' one-point loss to the Detroit Lions. Afterward, Giants fans let him hear it, which led to Toney (or his people) shutting down his Twitter account.

He still had Instagram, though!

And after the Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Giants 40-0 Sunday night, Toney had a Cowboys, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones meme ready to go, and wrote “Na Don’t get quiet now.”

After that, the Kadarius Toney Instagram went quiet until Thursday, when the WR posted, “Pat McAfee be talking like he really know s**t [laughing and face-palm emojijs] you just another goofy…. chill.”

What Pat McAfee did to offend Toney is still unclear. On Tuesday, he did recap the whole situation between Toney and Giants fans, and maybe the wideout didn’t like the host’s tone, but other than that, there hasn’t been much else publically between the two.

The Pat McAfee Show is off the air for the day as of late Thursday afternoon, but he will return to the ESPN airwaves at noon ET on Friday, and this will surely be a hot topic.