The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a rare first game loss on last Thursday's NFL opening night, falling to the Detroit Lions as Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney struggled mightily.

Toney turned in a miserable performance in Week 1, dropping four passes in critical situations. One of which landed in the hands of a Lions defender who returned it for a touchdown, setting social media ablaze with reactions. Another would have landed the Chiefs in field goal position for a potential game-winning kick.

“I told coach, I told Pat, you know all the guys… that's on me.” Toney explained. “At the end of the day, y'all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays and I gotta be able to do that.”

Toney knows that the blame lands squarely on his shoulders, and it is on him to step up and overcome the mistakes, especially in the absence of superstar TE Travis Kelce. Toney apologized to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of his teammates via the press on Wednesday after practice, per Aaron Ladd of KHSB 41 News.

“Ain't really no excuse, nothing you can blame it on… I'm a man. I'm on 10 about it,” Toney finished.

Toney will have a chance to redeem himself on Sunday in Jacksonville, with or without the return of Kelce. The Chiefs will rely on the speedy wideout to step-up this time around, and make some clutch plays against a talented Jags team. The Chiefs are a slight 3-point favorite on the road, in a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional playoff round.