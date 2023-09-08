Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney headlined the Kansas City Chiefs' receiving corps in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. The results were not pretty. Patrick Mahomes needs Travis Kelce back in the fold immediately before having to go through Thursday's experience again. Mahomes targeted Moore and Toney a total of eight times against the Lions. On those eight targets, they managed one reception for one yard.

Yikes. Skyy Moore had two drops on three targets, the last of which came on 4th-and-25, the last Chiefs offensive play. It would have been very difficult to come down with the last one, but it was a hell of a throw by Mahomes.

Kadarius Toney, on the other hand, had just a brutal game. Mahomes threw to Toney five times, and he caught just one of the passes for a one-yard gain. He had two blatant drops that changed the whole game for the Chiefs. The first popped right out of his hands and into the hands of Lions' safety Brian Branch for a 50-yard touchdown return.

The second was a wide open first down in Lions territory on the Chiefs' final offensive drive. He also had one carry for a loss of one yard. That makes his total contribution to the game: zero net yards and a touchdown for the Lions.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs missed Travis Kelce dearly in Week 1. His injury isn't thought to be anything long-term, but his availability in Week 2 is paramount for beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.