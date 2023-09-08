Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not have a great opening game to the 2023 season. The Chiefs wound up losing to the Detroit Lions at home 21-20, and Toney's several drops were a large part of the reason why.

One of Toney's dropped passes directly led to a pick-six touchdown for the Lions. Later, with the Chiefs trying to drive for a potential game-winning field goal, Toney dropped yet another pass that would have resulted in a first down.

Instead, the Chiefs ended up punting the ball, and they would never get it back.

Needless to say, fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), were quick to roast the wide receiver for the epic failures.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NFL insider Mina Kimes and several other users noted that even the great Patrick Mahomes couldn't overcome Toney and the other Chiefs wide receivers' shortcomings.

Me: Patrick Mahomes can win throwing to anyone The Chiefs WRs: pic.twitter.com/Lx4K0YmH3M — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 8, 2023

Mahomes and the Chiefs wide receivers tonight pic.twitter.com/m6UCGORL4x — Spencer (@SpeaksSports) September 8, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Others keyed their criticism in solely on Toney, who received a smattering of boos after his last dropped catch on the evening.

Kadarius Toney when he shows up to the Chiefs facility tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/qlyRHeqXwM — Andrew (@gmengalaxy) September 8, 2023

The Chiefs were playing without their All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee earlier this week and was kept out of Thursday night's contest as a precaution.

Kansas City will definitely be hoping that Kelce is able to return in Week 2. Kelce's absence was surely felt throughout the Chiefs' wide receiver struggles on Thursday.

With the loss, the Chiefs became just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to lose their season opener the following season. Kansas City will have a long break before they retake the field in Jacksonville on September 17.