The Kansas City Chiefs are set to welcome back two key offensive contributors Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Kansas City Chiefs won't quite be at full-strength for Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Given the team's comments on Nick Bolton's injury status, though, the defending Super Bowl champions could have their complete roster available as the season's stretch run begins in earnest next week.

Bolton, the Chiefs' star middle linebacker, won't play against the Packers in Week 13 as Kansas City plays his return from a dislocated left wrist with extra caution. He's on track to play at home versus the Buffalo Bills on December 10th, though, and the Chiefs are getting two key contributors back on the other side of the ball at Lambeau Field amid his continued absence.

“The Chiefs say they will probably wait a week on LB Nick Bolton. Everybody else — including RB Jerick McKinnon and WR Kadarius Toney — is expected to play against the Packers,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride reported on Twitter Friday morning.

Assessing Chiefs' returns and absences vs. Packers

Bolton is the biggest name on the official injury report, but Kansas City's defense remains well equipped to thrive without him. Offseason addition Drue Tranquill has already filled in for Bolton as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's top middle linebacker and defensive play-caller seven times this season, with the Chiefs' much-improved defense barely missing a beat.

While Tranquill isn't as effective against the run as Bolton, he's quietly emerged as one of the best cover linebackers in football and is hardly afraid to throw his weight around in the run game and as a blitzer. Tranquill enters Week 13 with a team-high 71 tackles, six tackles for loss, three and-a-half sacks and two forced fumbles.

Toney's return to the field from ankle and hip injuries, meanwhile, is a boon for an offensive attack that finally found some of its footing in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Earmarked as Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 receiver coming into training camp, he's disappointed this season compared to those sky-high expectations, mostly serving as a gadget player despite Kansas City's well-chronicled struggles at wide receiver. Toney has 22 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 6.3 yards per reception.

McKinnon's role in the Chiefs' offense has been smaller than expected, too. He's officially listed as questionable on the injury report with a groin injury even though he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

An ultra-reliable pass blocker and dangerous receiver out of the backfield, the 31-year-old veteran has been an easily overlooked yet vital factor in Kansas City's offense for the last two seasons. Don't be surprised if Clyde Edwards-Helaire and primary back Isaiah Pacheco get some third-down reps in McKinnon's place against the Packers, the Chiefs content to keep McKinnon as fresh as possible for another potential Super Bowl run.

Kansas City, 8-3, needs a win to keep pace with the 9-3 Baltimore Ravens for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs and Packers, back in the NFC wild card race after winning two straight, kickoff from Lambeau Field at 5:20 p.m. (PT).