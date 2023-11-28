Rice could be an integral part of the Chiefs offense moving forward after an 8-reception, 107-yard performance with a score on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has looked flat at times this season, as evidenced by their scoreless second half in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Part of the reason for their offensive woes is their lack of production from the wide receiver position.

The only other Chiefs player with more than 500 receiving yards other than Travis Kelce is rookie Rashee Rice. The second-round pick is tied with Kelce with five touchdowns and added one last Sunday in what was his best game yet in the NFL.

Rice caught eight passes for 107 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, a 39-yard score in the fourth quarter. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked highly of Rice after his breakout performance.

“He’s getting better every week,” Reid said via the Chiefs. “He’s getting a little bit more production, yes, but also a few more plays and opportunities to get in the game.”

Reid also detailed how Rice has built a relationship with Patrick Mahomes and the way their communication has evolved.

“He’s working to be more Patrick friendly,” Reid said. “There’s a lot that goes into that when you say something like that and a lot of it is just playing. Being willing to fit your game into the offense’s game and how Patrick sees things. He’s done a nice job of being open that away, listening and deciphering what defenses work with what routes and how to manipulate that.”

Rashee Rice is among the rookie leaders in most receiving categories and is improving as the season progresses. Since becoming a starter in Week 7, Rice has 23 receptions for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He could be an integral part of the Chiefs offense moving forward.