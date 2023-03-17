Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl title, they have dove into the Los Angeles Chargers free agency well. The Chiefs have poached a linebacker who served as one of the Chargers’ best this past season.

The Chiefs have signed Drue Tranquill to a one-year, $5 million contract, via Jordan Schultz of theScore. Tranquill reportedly chose the Chiefs over five other interested NFL suitors.

Tranquill appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers this past season, starting 16. He set career-highs across the board including tackles (146), sacks (5) and passes defended (four). His 146 tackles not only led the Chargers, but ranked 12th among all players in the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chargers drafted Tranquill in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His career got off to a bit of a rocky start. After entering the 2020 season starting for the Chargers at middle linebacker, Tranquill lost his season due to an ankle injury. Tranquill has been working to improve to form. He appeared in 14 games in 2021 before all 17 in 2022. Over his four-year career, Tranquill has made 298 tackles, 6.5 sacks, six passes defended and an interception.

Drue Tranquill’s strong season with the Chargers surely caught the eye of the Chiefs. Kansas City was looking for a bit of a defensive boost after ranking 11th in total defense this past season by allowing 328.2 yards per game. Outside of Nick Bolton and L’Jarius Sneed, no Chiefs’ defender made more than 100 tackles this past year.

Tranquill made a name for himself with the Chargers. He’ll be staying in the AFC West. However, Tranquill will now look to take care of business with the Chiefs.