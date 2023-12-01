The Green Bay Packers host the reigning Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Packers prediction and pick.

The Chiefs (8-3) are coming off a standard AFC West victory against the Las Vegas Raiders this past week 31-17 in a game where they were down 14-0 early. The defending champs aren't playing their best football at the moment but have a chance to get back on track on primetime in one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports. These two teams met in the first-ever Super Bowl and have come a long way since. The top of the AFC is close so the Chiefs know that every game here on out is crucial for their final standings.

Green Bay (5-6) is playing their best football of the season right now. The Packers have won three of their last four games and it could have easily been four straight wins. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers and then the Detroit Lions in back-to-back weeks to put themselves back into the NFC playoff picture. A win on Sunday night would move them into 7th in the NFC which many didn't see coming just four weeks ago. Following Sunday night, the Packers still have two more primetime games remaining.

Here are the Chiefs-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Packers Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -6 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: +6 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-106)

Under: 42.5 (-114)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers Week 13

Time: 8:20 ET/5:20 PT

TV: NBC

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The analytics heavily favor the Chiefs in this game. However, the same could be said about the Lions against the Packers on Thanksgiving. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense need to start the game much better than they did against the Raiders. It took them until the second quarter but they got back on track quickly. Green Bay's defense likely won't let them score 31 points in three quarters. KC continues to have a high-powering offense as they are 8th in the NFL overall and 7th in the passing game.

Believe it or not, the Chiefs' defense has been the story of the season. They rank 4th in the NFL as they are 4th against the pass and 3rd in opposing scoring. Teams have had trouble scoring against the Chiefs when entering the season many figured the defense would interrupt the Chiefs' plans to repeat. Nick Bolton remains on the IR so not having him out there is a huge blow to the defense.

Kansas City's turnover differential sits at (-5) so they must win that on Sunday night to cover this spread. Green Bay is even on the season.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Can Jordan Love lead the Packers to back-to-back primetime wins? On Thanksgiving, the Packers upset the Lions as Love threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. To make things even better, he found Christian Watson for a 16-yard TD to finally get that connection going. Love had a two-touchdown lead entering the second quarter so he was able to play much more relaxed against a good Lions' defense. If the Packers are able to get an early lead, you may see Love play with the same confidence he had against the NFC North-leading Lions. Love has thrown 10 picks on the season so he must limit those on Sunday night.

The Packers' defense will be what wins the game for the Packers or not. They have a tough task trying to defend Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The good news is that Green Bay defends the pass well. They are 9th against opposing passing but 17th in opposing scoring. The key will be to defend the run and hope that Jaire Alexander plays and helps the secondary against Mahomes. Rashan Gary is coming off a 3-sack game against Detroit and could be a huge factor for Green Bay he can get to Mahomes.

Aaron Jones will miss this game with a knee injury. Darnell Savage is questionable but Eric Stokes is doubtful.

Final Chiefs-Packers Prediction & Pick

I believe not having a vet like Aaron Jones out there for the Packers' offense will hurt them in this game. The KC defense is playing very well right now and should limit the Packers' scoring. They haven't allowed more than 24 points in a game all season. The Chiefs will cover this 6-point spread on Sunday night and they will do so in a low-scoring fashion.

Final Chiefs-Packers Prediction & Pick: Chiefs -6 (-110); Under 42.5 (-114)