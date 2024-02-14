The Kansas City GM had a little fun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their second consecutive Super Bowl win at their victory parade in downtown Kansas City on Thursday, and Chiefs GM Brett Veach had some fun trolling the rest of the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“GM Brett Veach, speaking to the crowd at the #Chiefs victory parade: ‘Finally we see what a Chiefs down year looks like. Right?'”

The Chiefs had a down (for them) regular season, going 11-6 (5-4 at home) and seeing the offense struggle tremendously through the middle part of the season. But ultimately, experience and talent won out as the team gritted their way to playoff wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls. That hasn’t been done since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to Super Bowl victories in 39 and 40, building a dynasty in the process. Now, as the celebration rages on in Kansas City, one question looms with historic implications. Once the party is over and the team gets back to work, can the Chiefs three-peat? No NFL team has ever three-peated, so Andy Reid’s squad is chasing history on the road to Super Bowl 59.

As long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes it's more than possible. Despite the team's so-called ‘down year,' Mahomes once again demonstrated his rare ability to make a big play when it matters the most. That he did so time and time again this season despite not having a wide receiver on the level of a Tyreek Hill, speaks volumes about Kansas City's chances for next season.