Patrick Mahomes is not satisfied with the Chiefs' historical success.

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their thrilling Super Bowl 58 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Patrick Mahomes played an integral role in the Chiefs' playoff success. He assured fans the team's historical run was not over during the championship parade in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are not finished yet

Mahomes took the microphone and delivered a passionate message to Chiefs fans:

“We appreciate everything ya'll do…we know we had to go on the road last year, but I promise you next year we'll be at home. We're going for that three-peat so don't get it twisted. We're doing it. Three times, the first time in NFL history. Love ya'll,” Mahomes said, per Adam Schefter.

The superstar QB's confidence is fitting considering the impact he has had on the Chiefs franchise. At 28 years old, Mahomes has won three Super Bowl titles in five years. His contributions have helped turn Kansas City into a football dynasty.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Mahomes produced big numbers. He threw for 4,183 yards, 27, touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 63.1. As long he remains on the team, the Chiefs have a chance to run with the best in the NFL.

Mahomes is a generational talent, but he has not achieved his Chiefs success alone. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce has been with Mahomes every step of the way. Analysts and fans questioned Kelce's ability going into 2023. However, he proved them wrong with clutch performances in the playoffs.

Kelce led Kansas City in receiving yards during their Super Bowl 58-49ers matchup, amassing 93 on nine receptions. It is clear he is still effective despite being 34 years old.

All in all, Chiefs fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for the future. With a combination of top veterans and promising young talent returning, Kansas City will be the team to be in 2025.