The Swarm| Operation Anima Squad event is coming to League of Legends with Patch 14.14, but thanks to the PBE, we have some idea of what we can expect from the game, like its playable characters. In this guide, we will talk about all of the playable champions in the LoL Swarm Anima Squad Event.

All Playable LoL Swarm Anima Squad Champions

There are a total of nine Anima Squad Champions that players can play during the Swarm event in LoL. Each of these Champions has a Passive Skill, an Active Skill, an Ultimate Skill, and a Default Weapon. These dictate the Champion's playstyle, as well as their role in the squad.

We will be going through each of the Champions in the order that players can unlock them, as well as how to unlock them. Should there be any changes between the PBE version and the live version, we will be sure to update this article to accurately reflect the changes.

Battle Cat Jinx

Battle Cat Jinx is unlocked by default, meaning players can immediately play as her once they boot up the swarm event.

Passive: Get Excited! – Whenever Jinx kills 75 enemies or an elite monster she ganes Move Speed and Ability Haste for 10 seconds

Active Skill: Fishbones! – Jinx fires a salvo of rockets that explode on the first enemy hit, dealing Physical damage.

Ultimate Skill: Super Mega Death Rocket! – Jinx fires a rocket that explodes at the target location, dealing Physical damage based on missing health.

Default Weapon: Meow Meow – Jinx shoots out a barrage of bullets in a target direction.

Battle Dove Seraphine

Battle Dove Seraphine is unlocked by default, meaning players can immediately play as her once they boot up the swarm event.

Passive: Stage Presence – Seraphine has a 33% chance to multicast a projectile

Active Skill: Surround Sound – Seraphine grants a shield and Move Speed to herself and allies around herself for 5 seconds.

Ultimate Skill: The Perfect Note – Seraphine sings the perfect note, halting all enemies in their tracks and protecting allies with invulnerability for 3 seconds. At its crescendo, a ring of force is let loose, dealing Magic damage and pushing back all enemies it collides with.

Default Weapon: Sound Wave – Seraphine sends out a wave of sound, damaging and slowing enemies hit.

Battle Lion Leona

To unlock Battle Lion Leona, players must upgrade the weapon Searing Shortbow to level 2. As Searing Shortbow is unlocked by default, players can easily unlock Battle Lion Leona.

Passive: Sunlight – Defensive stats grant Leona Area Size.

Active Skill: Eclipse – Gain Armor and Shields. After 3 seconds, the shield explodes, deals damage, and reapplies itself. While the shield is up, burn nearby enemies for 23 damage.

Ultimate Skill: Solar Flare – Leona calls down a massive beam of solar energy that stuns enemies for 2 seconds, deals damage, and lights the ground on fire. Enemies in the fire take damage per second.

Default Weapon: Shield Slam – Leona slams her shield, dealing damage in a cone that scales with her armor.

Battle Bear Illaoi

To unlock Battle Bear Illaoi, players must upgrade the weapon Radiant Field to level 4. To unlock the Radiant Field weapon, players must use the Health Fountain in the Warehouse District a total of 4 times. This unlocks Radiant Field for the player's following runs.

Passive: Primordian Resilience – Nearby allies regenerate 5 health per 5 seconds for each nearby tentacle.

Active Skill: Tentacle Smash – Illaoi swings her idol, causing a Tentacle to Slam forward, dealing Physical damage, knocking enemies up, and leaving a tentacle behind at the tip of her slam.

Ultimate Skill: Leap of Faith – Illaoi smashes her idol into the ground, dealing Physical damage to nearby enemies and spawning 6 tentacles for the next 10 seconds. During this time, Illaoi gains Ability Haste. More tentacles will spawn based on Projectiles Bonuses.

Default Weapon: Tentacle Slam – Illaoi slams the ground with her idol, dealing damage in an area around the impact and spawning a tentacle that will attack nearby enemies.

Primordian Briar

To unlock Primordian Briar, players must first defeat Briar and clear the map The Outskirts. Doing so will immediately unlock Primordian Briar, as well as the map Subterranean Lab

Passive: Survival Instincts – Briar gains up to 50% Damage and 80% Move Speed based on her missing health.

Active Skill: Fish Frenzy/Survival Scream – Briar enters a blood frenzy, gaining 25% Damage reduction and Pillory Swipe rapidly attacks the nearest enemy, healing Briar based on her missing health.

This ability can be recast to end the frenzy early and unleash a scream that damages nearby enemies and heals Briar based on her missing health.

Ultimate Skill: Dive Bomb – Briar kicks her gemstone to a target location and immediately flies to it, dealing damage to nearby enemies. She then enters an enhanced blood frenzy.

Default Weapon: Pillory Swipe – Briar sweeps in front of her, dealing damage that scales with her Max Health.

Battle Wolf Yasuo

To unlock Battle Wolf Yasuo, players must first defeat Bel'Veth and clear the map Subterranean Lab. Doing so will immediately unlock Battle Wolf Yasuo, as well as the map The Beachhead.

Passive: Way of the Wanderer – Yasuo gains 15% Critical Strike Chance. Crits grant 4 Flow.

Active Skill: Yasuo gains a shield and dashes in a direction, dealing Physical damage to enemies he passes through. Can hold up to 3 charges.

Ultimate Skill: Wind Wall – Yasuo creates a drifting wall of wind that knocks away and blocks enemy units and projectiles for 5 seconds.

Default Weapon: Steel Tempest – Yasuo gains 25 Flow per second, and more when he moves and dashes. At 100 Flow, he lets out a whirlwind, damaging all enemies in a line.

Battle Bunny Prime Riven

To unlock Battle Bunny Prime Riven, players must defeat Rek'Sai on Warehouse District in Hard Mode. Doing so will immediately unlock Battle Bunny Prime Riven.

Passive:

Active Skill:

Ultimate Skill:

Default Weapon:

Battle Bunny Aurora

To unlock Battle Bunny Aurora, players must defeat 25 minibosses in Hard Mode. Doing so will immediately unlock Battle Bunny Aurora.

Passive: Runic Blade – Riven deals up to 25% more damage to enemies based on how close they are to her and gains 30% of that damage as a Shield.

Active Skill: Valor – Riven dashes forward, Stunning nearby enemies and dealing damage to them.

Ultimate Skill: Riven's weapon surges with Spiritual energy. During this time, she gains 100% increased Move Speed and fires a wind slash that deals damage whenever she dashes.

Default Weapon: Bunny Hop – Riven passively gains Move Speed and gains charge as she moves. At max charge she jumps forward, dealing damage in an area. Every second cast knocks up.

Battle Bat Xayah

To unlock battle Bat Xayah, players must complete a total of 20 Bel'Veth Trials. Bel'Veth Trials are unlocked once players survive for 5 minutes in Hard Mode on any map.

Passive: Battle Bat Engage – Xayah has enhanced pickup range and when she picks up exp or gold,. they damage enemy units they pass through.

When Xayah collects 200 drops she buffs herself, gaining Ability Haste. During this time, she also flings a follow-up feather dagger when damaging units, dealing additional damage on hit.

Active Skill: Bladecalle – Xayah calls all Daggers back to her and briefly increases her pickup range, dealing Physical damage for each dagger and Rooting enemies.

Ultimate Skill: Bladestorm – Xayah gains Move Speed and leaps into the air becoming Untargetable and Ghosted before raining down winged daggers that deal Physical damage and leave behind a circle of Daggers.

Default Weapon: Winged Dagger – Xayah throws out a dagger in front of her that pierces through enemies, dealing less damage to subsequent enemies, and leaves a Dagger in the ground.

That's all for our guide on all of the playable Anima Squad Champions for the LoL Swarm event. Players will be able to try these champions out once the LoL Swarm event becomes playable on live servers on July 17, 2024. You can also read about the current PBE for more in-depth information.

