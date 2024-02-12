In February 2025, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will make NFL history.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl 58, and in doing so they accomplished a feat that the NFL hasn’t seen in two decades. The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls. That hasn’t been done since a young Tom Brady led the Patriots to Super Bowl victories in 39 and 40, building a dynasty in the process. Now, as the celebration rages on in Kansas City, one question looms with historic implications. Once the party is over and the team gets back to work, can the Chiefs three-peat? No NFL team has ever three-peated, so Andy Reid’s squad is chasing history on the road to Super Bowl 59.

The Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes under center

As long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes under center, they will be a legitimate threat to compete for Super Bowl championships. There is little doubt anymore that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and with each Super Bowl ring that he adds to his collection, it becomes clearer and clearer that we are witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime athlete who might go down as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

One of Mahomes' best qualities is his ability to maintain his composure under pressure. Pressure comes in multiple forms at this level of the game. It can be the pressure just from playing in the Super Bowl or the pressure that he has time to think about when his team is down and he is sitting on the sidelines waiting to go back in. It can also be the pressure that he doesn't have time to think about when he is dropping back to pass and under heavy pressure from blitzing defenders.

Mahomes has an innate understanding of where the pressure is coming from. He can feel the presence of defenders and maneuver accordingly in the pocket. He knows how to buy more time, whether that is by stepping up in the pocket or rolling out and finding space outside of the pocket. He always seems to make the right decision when it comes down to deciding whether to tuck the ball and run or wait for one of his receivers to come open down the field.

The whole football world knows about the connection Mahomes has with superstar tight end Travis Kelce, but throughout this season and especially throughout this playoff run, Mahomes developed a strong connection with rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice. This connection is poised to pay dividends for the Chiefs for many years to come. Rice is an incredibly talented young player, and he is poised to step into the role of No. 1 receiver in Kansas City. Rice will form a dynamic receiving duo with Kelce, and he will be ready to step up as Mahomes’ primary weapon in the passing game once Kelce hangs up his cleats.

Their young players have gained invaluable experience

Experience is currency in the NFL. It is extremely difficult for young players to be key contributors on teams that win championships. Everything about the game changes when you are playing on the biggest stage under the brightest lights. Every move is critiqued and many inexperienced players can fold under that pressure. It can make you overthink and cause you to stop doing the little things that got you to where you are.

Kansas City's young players have gained invaluable experience throughout this postseason run, and this experience will serve them well in the future.

Players like the aforementioned rookie receiver Rice experienced baptism by fire and gained this experience on the field. That experience will only serve to benefit Rice going forward.

However, even the young players who didn't see much playing time still got to experience a postseason run. They got to understand what the atmosphere is like and they got to witness how the team's veteran players went about their business. This will only benefit these young players and set them up to be key contributors in the near future. That will help establish continuity between the old guard on the team and the young guns who will be relied upon to keep the dynasty going.

The locker room has bought into Andy Reid’s culture

If there was any doubt about the culture in Kansas City after some of the situations that made headlines throughout the 2023-2024 season, that noise and drama should be put to bed by the Chiefs hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy in Las Vegas this year.

There is nothing more effective at getting players and coaches to buy into a culture and philosophy than by proving that the culture you are building will lead to wins. Andy Reid is well on his way to building a dynasty in Kansas City, and that is clear for everybody to see.

Similar to how Bill Belichick's playoff success helped create a strong culture in New England that players and coaches were eager to buy into, Reid's success speaks for itself. He should have no problem getting the entire locker room to buy into the culture he has built in Kansas City.