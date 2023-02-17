Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been a top target for the Washington Commanders’ open OC vacancy. If Bieniemy were to leave the Chiefs, it appears as if Kansas City already has a backup plan.

Current Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy is the favorite to become the team’s next OC in the event of a Bieniemy departure, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While no deal is done, Nagy looks like he has the job locked up if it becomes available.

“They would go through the entire process, but certainly Nagy would be the person to beat there,” Rapoport said about the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator position.

Rapoport also confirmed that Bieniemy to the Commanders is looking increasingly likely. He has spent plenty of time meeting with Washington’s brass and looks poised to become the Commanders’ next OC. Eric Bieniemy is looking for more play-calling responsibilities, hence his move to Washington.

Matt Nagy’s first stint with the Chiefs came back in 2013. He served as the team’s QB coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2016. He held that role until 2017 before becoming the Chicago Bears’ head coach. After a murky run as HC, Nagy returned to Kansas City as a senior assistant as QBs coach in 2022.

Nagy went just 34-31 in his four years with the Bears. However, in his second year as the Chiefs’ OC back in 2017, Kansas City ranked fifth in total offense, averaging 375.4 yards per game.

Bieniemy has been a stud for the Chiefs. However, if he does depart for the Commanders, Kansas City has his replacement ready in Nagy.