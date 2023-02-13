Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy coached the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title and third appearance in the last four years, and after the incredible comeback win in Super Bowl LVII, Reid had high praise for his offensive coordinator.

“Listen, Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us. I think has been tremendous for the NFL. I am hoping he’s having an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy,” Reid said after the game when asked about potential coaching changes.

That confirms that Bieniemy could be moving on from Kansas City after winning the NFL’s marquee game with the franchise in 2023. Bieniemy will certainly be mulling a big career decision in the offseason; he’s already been linked to other offensive coordinator openings around the NFL, including with the Washington Commanders, where he’s expected to interview in the coming weeks.

Bieniemy has spent the last ten years of his career as a Chiefs assistant, and the last five as the offensive coordinator with Andy Reid.

“Their longtime offensive coordinator helped orchestrate an offense that in the second half of Super Bowl LVII saw the Chiefs score touchdowns on their first three possessions and fail to get one on the fourth and final one only because they were setting up for the game-winning field goal,” Adam Teicher of ESPN wrote.

It was an incredible second half for Bieniemy and the Chiefs, who erased a ten-point halftime deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

“We weren’t executing the way we needed to and what happened is our guys knew we played for 30 minutes and lulled ourselves to sleep [in a sluggish first half],” Bieniemy said after the game.

“This is a team that we can’t relax against, because at that particular time our defense was struggling. We had to help our defense. Our goal was to find a way to get seven points every time we stepped on that field. Our guys did a hell of a job adjusting, our guys just playing through the lows and hanging together.”

Mission accomplished for Eric Bieniemy and the Kansas City Chiefs.