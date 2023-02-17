The Kansas City Chiefs are on top of the NFL again! The AFC West juggernaut defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second Super Bowl in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Everyone is celebrating the win in KC (perhaps a little too happily for some). However, amidst the festivities, a vaunted member of their coaching staff is departing the team. Their OC, Eric Bieniemy, is reportedly nearing a deal with the Washington Commanders to be their OC, per Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have mutual interest and it’s trending in the right direction toward him being their new coordinator. Both sides are working through specifics, but Bieniemy is the top choice. If all goes well, this should be official today.”

At first glance, it might be confusing to fans why Eric Bieniemy is choosing the Commanders over the Chiefs. After all, Kansas City is the ideal place for any offensive coordinator. You have two Hall of Fame talents in Mahomes and Travis Kelce, an elite coach in Reid, and a solid structure. Why decide to leave that opportunity.

The answer may lie in Bieniemy’s goals for the future. A common knock on the soon-to-be-ex-OC is the aforementioned connection to Mahomes. Playcalling duties are reportedly not given to him as well. Joining the Commanders give Bieniemy a chance to prove his worth and finally land a coveted head coaching job.

As for the Chiefs, it’s expected that Matt Nagy will take over as their OC once Bieniemy’s deal with the Commanders is completed. The former Chicago Bears coach returned to his former team during the last offseason. We’ll see how KC deals with the loss of their former offensive coach.