Joseph Ossai became the center of attention during the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. During the final seconds of the game, the Cincy linebacker got a costly penalty trying to shove Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The penalty moved the line of scrimmage enough for Harrison Butker to nail a game-winning field goal.

After the play, fans are wondering if Joseph Ossai would get fined for his hit on Patrick Mahomes. Well, Chiefs fans might be disappointed to find out that the Bengals linebacker was NOT fined by the NFL, per a source of ProFootballTalk.

What’s interesting about this was that during that same weekend, a 49ers player made a similar play against Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. The San Francisco 49ers safety (Talanoa Hufanga) was fined around $5,000 for this hit. As of the moment, there’s no reason given for this decision during the Chiefs-Bengals game.

The Chiefs evidently got the last laugh, as they knocked out the trash-talking Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It was a revenge game for Kansas City, as that same Cincinnati team eliminated them in the AFCCG last season. Now, Patrick Mahomes and co. will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

This Super Bowl matchup features some intriguing storylines. Of course, there’s Mahomes’ chase for ring number 2 as he continues his path to glory. There’s also the matchup between two Hall of Fame brothers in Travis and Jason Kelce. There’s also the matter of Chiefs coach Andy Reid facing his former team in the Eagles.