The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium, 23-20. It was truly an epic, back and forth game between two of the game’s greatest quarterbacks; Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Entering the game, Burrow had beaten Mahomes all three times they had faced off. That includes last year’s AFC Championship, which was also held in Kansas City. That prompted discussions about Burrow owning this particular matchup. Some went as far as to call the Chiefs stadium “Burrowhead.” Clearly, that left a bad taste in the mouths of a number of Chiefs players, including Mahomes.

After the win, Patrick Mahomes clapped back at that notion, as noted by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

“We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here,” Mahomes said to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson during his postgame interview.

Mahomes played spectacular outside of one untimely fumble in the second half. It was actually Mahomes’ first ever playoff fumble lost. He finished 29 for 43 for 326 yards and two touchdown passes.

Burrow however did not back down. The Bengals trailed 13-3 and 20-13 during the game. The Bengals QB led his team back each time. But it turned out to be Mahomes’ legs that were the difference, which is shocking considering the ankle injury he was dealing with.

With under 20 seconds remaining, Mahomes took off for a short run. He was hit out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, who played a whale of a game, and was flagged for a personal foul. That put the ball into field goal range and Harrison Butker went on to kick a 45-yard field goal, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

They will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII two weeks from Sunday.