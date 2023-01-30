The thrilling game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals ended in anti-climactic fashion. With the game on the line, the injured Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble for the first down. He was eventually stopped short, seemingly sending the game to OT… until a yellow flag went up in the air. As the play was dying down, Joseph Ossai had a brutal late hit on Patrick Mahomes. The whistle was blown, and KC was given the first down (video from Barstool Sports).

The late hit was not intentional in any way, but it was more or less the right call. Instead of a Hail Mary attempt, the Chiefs instead sent Harrison Butker to hit a 45-yard field goal. Now, KC is headed back to the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was an unfortunate end to the game for the Bengals, especially for Joseph Ossai. The defensive lineman was having the game of his life, stopping the run on multiple occasions. On that last Chiefs play, though, the young lineman made a crucial game-losing mistake. Understandably, he was inconsolable after the game.

The Chiefs now have a chance to add to their trophy case in two weeks when they face the Eagles in the Super Bowl. There are so many storylines to talk about here: Travis and Jason Kelce going head-to-head. Andy Reid against the team that shunned him. Mahomes on his bum ankle. We have two weeks to prepare for this insane game. Buckle up folks: this is gonna be a wild one.