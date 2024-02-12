Patrick Mahomes recalled Michael Vick's prophetic comments about his and Andy Reid's partnership from their first meeting.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl 58, giving them their third title in the past five seasons as they declare themselves a full-fledged dynasty. The two central figures in their success are Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, and it turns out that Michael Vick may have predicted their success before everyone else did.

Vick and Reid spent four seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles, and while things didn't always go great for the duo, Reid helped Vick reintegrate himself into the league after he missed two seasons due to his stint in prison. Vick knows firsthand how good of a coach Reid is, and Mahomes relayed that, during their first ever conversation, Vick told him that his new coach on the Chiefs was going to help him become a star.

I always take so much when Michael Vick talks to us… He told me, ‘You’re gonna be special… [Andy Reid] is going to take you to another level.’” — Patrick Mahomes 🗣️ (via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/6hd0tAZ5Tf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

Well, it's clear that Vick was on to something here. Ever since he was handed the keys to the Chiefs offense, Patrick Mahomes has become the top quarterback in the league, constantly leading Kansas City to victory, even though his supporting cast has become less effective in recent seasons. As long as he's under center, and Reid is on the sidelines, KC will have a chance to come out on top.

It takes talent to know talent, and while Vick had his troubles off the field, he was one of the first true dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. And now, Mahomes is living up to the high billing that Vick has bestowed upon him. Winning back-to-back championships is impressive, but it's clear Mahomes and Reid want to continue making Vick look like a genius with this take by going back and winning it all again next year.