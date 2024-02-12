Super Bowl 58 MVP Patrick Mahomes has postgame moment with actor, Chiefs fan Paul Rudd

A Super Bowl 58 loss was not going to threaten Patrick Mahomes' greatness or his already-elite place in the annals of NFL history, but his supernatural aura might have taken a hit had the San Francisco 49ers bested him in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback provides incontrovertible proof that he is a transcendent talent.

A postgame exchange with actor Paul Rudd seems to back that up.

.@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes and actor Paul Rudd share a moment in the locker room after #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/wKry0IiiPy — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 12, 2024

The Ant-Man star, who is an avid Chiefs fan with roots in the Midwest and Kansas City, was able to seize a nice moment with Mahomes after the heart-stopping ending of what will be considered one of the greatest Super Bowls of all-time. Both men appeared to still be riding an adrenaline high, the one that comes with creating and witnessing such electricity, respectively.

The Chiefs' pursuit of a second-straight championship looked to be in peril at different points of the year and even in this game, but they made crucial adjustments on offense and defense while also benefiting from back-breaking 49ers' blunders and misfortune. Everything reset in overtime, however, allowing Mahomes to secure his most memorable championship performance yet.

He picked apart San Fran on the game-winning drive with his arm and legs, linking up with unlikely hero Mecole Hardman for the unforgettable finish. The three-time Super Bowl MVP just finds a way.

Regardless of people's interests or sports knowledge, they are at least somewhat aware of the Patrick Mahomes phenomenon. That level of resonance is rare in any field. Paul Rudd portrays a man who can do the incomprehensible, but on Sunday, he got to see the real thing.