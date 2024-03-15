It's been a quiet free agency for the Kansas City Chiefs…until Thursday that is. The team finally answered the questions surrounding its wide receiver rotation in the form of Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown. Coming off a stint with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs. And at the moment, Patrick Mahomes couldn't be happier about having a new wideout to sling footballs to.
While he didn't really say this directly, Mahomes' smiley emoji tweet denotes his feelings on the recent acquisition.
😁
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 15, 2024
Brown is a five-year player out of Oklahoma. Selected as the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, the wide receiver spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before being traded to the Cardinals. Last year, Brown put up 574 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 51 catches while starting in the 14 games he played. He was the Cardinals' leading WR in rec. yards and was second among the entire roster in that category, just behind tight end Trey McBride.
Marquis ‘Hollywood' Brown joins the Chiefs' upcoming three-peat campaign
Throughout his career, Brown has regular-season totals of 3,644 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in 72 regular-season games. What he lacks in size he makes up for in speed, and this will surely help the Chiefs as they entered the offseason with concerns in the wideout spot.
While the Chiefs did win the Super Bowl courtesy of a wide receiver catch, the final statistical tallies made fans wonder who Kansas City's WR1 would be in 2024. Among Patrick Mahomes' targets last year, rookie Rashee Rice was the only WR who tallied more than 500 yards for the season.
The Chiefs know this, and Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown coming in means that the team is fixing whatever few cracks they have in their armor for a three-peat campaign come September.
As for the 26-year-old wideout, he'll potentially have a chance to showcase his lightning speed in the playoffs once again, assuming all goes as planned for the Chiefs.