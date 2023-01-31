After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, tight end Travis Kelce led the response to all of the trash talk the Bengals, and their city’s mayor, spewed out the week prior.

During the postgame celebration, Kelce shouted out Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval by using a famous saying from entertainer and former wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni,” the tight end yelled to the thousands inside the stadium.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before The Rock would respond to Travis Kelce quoting him, and he gave rave reviews.

My boy said what he said.

I appreciate the venomous “shut yo” over formal “shut your” 🤣👊🏾🏆@tkelcehttps://t.co/U2Ef4xoVWK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 31, 2023

As much as this was appreciated by the originator of the quote, it was only one of the gems Kelce dropped after the game. He also interrupted an interview quarterback Patrick Mahomes was conducting with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson to check Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” leading up to the game. “Burrowhead my a**,” Kelce yelled for all to hear.

The jabroni reference was in response to the Cincinnati mayor making a video, in which he said (among other things) there should be a paternity test to see if Bengals QB Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. Heading into this contest, the Bengals had won the last three meetings, including last season’s AFC Championship in Kansas City.

All and all, everyone is being a good sport about all of the trash talk. The Rock approves of Kelce’s use of “jabroni,” and Pureval has no issues with the Chiefs tight end clapping back at him after seeing his team lose.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” the mayor said via Twitter.