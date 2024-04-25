It is the start of an AL Central weekend series as the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Royals are in second place in the AL Central, sitting at 15-10 heading into their game on Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, they will face the Toronto Blue Jays to end their four-game series, before hitting the road. The Royals have taken two of three from the Blue Jays so far and will be looking to win the series with a win in an afternoon affair.
Meanwhile, the Tigers will be traveling home after a six-game road trip. They won four of six on the road, taking two of three from both the Twins and Rays on the. road trip. They will enter the game at 14-11 on there, and in third place, in the AL Central.
MLB Odds:
MLB Odds: Royals-Tigers Odds
Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -104
Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How to Watch Royals vs. Tigers
Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT
TV: BSKC/BSDET
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Blue Jays on April 25th.
The Royals are 11th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 17th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has been amazing this year. He is hitting .317 with a .367 on-base percentage. Witt has eight doubles, three triples, and four home runs. This has led to 11 RBIs for Witt. Further, he has stolen seven bases and scored 21 times in the year. Driving n a lot of runs is Salvador Perez. He is hitting .348 on the year, with a .408 on-base percentage. Perez has four doubles and six home runs, leading to his 23 RBIs. Further, he has scored 11 times.
Vinnie Pasquantino is alost hitting well. He is hitting .244, but with a .351 on-base percentage, leading the team with 14 walks on the year. Padquantino has four home runs and five doubles this year, leading to 11 RBIs. He has also scored 3 times this year. Maikel Garcia has also been hot in the last week. In his last six games, he is hitting .333, with a .385 on-base percentage. He has scored four times and driven in four runs in his last six games.
Royals pitching is fifth in the majors in team ERA while sitting 14h in WHIP and 18th in opponent batting average. It will be Seth Lugo on the mound for the Royals in this one. He is 3-1 on the year with a 2.03 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. In his first four starts of the year, Lugo has up just three runs in 25.2 innings of work. Last time out, against the Orioles, he gave up four runs in 5.1 innings, leading to his first loss of the year. Current members of the Tigers have 29 career at-bats against Lugo, hitting .276 with a triple and two home runs, plus five RBIs.
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Tigers are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Riley Greene has been a stud for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .393 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, and five home runs, leading to 11 RBIs. Greene also leads the team with 21 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Kerry Carpenter leads the team in batting. He is hitting .289 on the ear with a .333 on-base percentage. Carpenter has five doubles, two triples, and three home runs, leading to 13 RBIs. He has also been scored seven times.
Mark Canha leads the team in home runs and RBIs this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .394 on-base percentage. Canha has six doubles, five home runs, and 14 RBIs on the season, plus has scored 12 times. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson is starting to turn his season around. In the last week, he has been hitting .250 with a .296 on-base percentage. Torkelson has given RBIs and two runs scored in that time.
The Tigers are third in the majors in team ERA while sitting second in WHIP and first in opponent batting average. It will be Reese Olson on the mound for the Tigers in this one. He is 0-3 on the year with a 3.80 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. Last time out, he gave up four runs, two earned, in five innings of work. Current Royals are hitting .250 lifetimes against Olson, with two home runs and four RBIs.
Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick
While the Tiger's pitching staff has been better than the Royals as a whole, the Royals have the better-starting pitcher in this one. Further, the Tigers are not nearly as good on offense as the Royals have been. Expect a lower-scoring game overall, but the Royals to come out on top.
Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-104)