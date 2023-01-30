The trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit crazy in the lead-up to the game. Both sides were talking a lot of smack, including some… surprising folk. The mayor of Cincinnati chimed in on the action with a savage diss about Patrick Mahomes. Of course, after the Chiefs’ incredible win, Travis Kelce clapped back at the Mayor of Cincinnati with a baller throwback The Rock reference (video from ClutchPoints on Twitter).

Travis Kelce to the Cincinnati mayor: “Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni" pic.twitter.com/lQJ38ADqh2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

A lot of people on the Bengals side (fans, players, and even the mayor) were taunting the Chiefs ahead of their matchup. At the time, Cincy was riding an all-time high: they’ve won against KC in their last three games, and Patrick Mahomes was hobbled. Even Kelce was a question mark to play. They smelled blood in the water, and they taunted and trash talked their opponent.

Well, that trash talk only served to further bolster the Chiefs’ resolve to win the game. Mahomes pushed his bum ankle to the limit, making ridiculous plays and even risking his leg on the final play. Even without half of their wide receiver room, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling did just enough to push them over the edge. The Bengals were hunting for bulletin board material, but they gave the Chiefs something to push them in the process.

Now, Travis Kelce will face off against his older brother Jason when the Chiefs battle the Eagles in the Super Bowl. It’s going to be one hell of a family reunion for the Kelces. We’ll see if the trash talk between the two fanbases will get as heated as Cincy’s attempt.