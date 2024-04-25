Donna Kelce is spilling big time, and for once it's not a bowl of Campbell's Chunky Soup — everyone's favorite mom is dishing on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's exuberant couples' vacation with fellow celebrities Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.
The famous foursome all recently vacationed together along the west coast in central California's exclusive beachside community of Carmel-by-the-Sea (known just as “Carmel” to the locals).
Donna Kelce explained that son Travis sent her a picture from the trip when he realized that Cooper and his mom would be attending the same celebrity event soon.
Now Donna Kelce is sharing the story at that event — the QVC Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas.
QVC, the preeminent broadcast television channel for your home shopping needs, knows their demographic and was hosting an event for its Quintessential 50, which might sound like a greatest hits album for Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, but is actually a group of 50 “authentic and inspiring female celebrities, activists, business leaders and lifestyle experts who exemplify the possibilities of life over 50,” per the QVC.
Catering lunch at the Quintessential 50 event was none other than Bradley Cooper and his popular food truck team-up with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, called Danny and Coop's Philly Cheesesteak.
When Donna Kelce saw Bradley Cooper there, she approached him and said warmly, “Travis told me you were going to be here.” Because of the picture, people! You see how this story nicely came full-circle?
Anyway, besides Donna Kelce, other honorees at the QVC event included Christina Applegate, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart and Queen Latifah. For the record, Travis Kelce wanted to be at the event to support his mom but was not able to, Donna said, because he's finishing production on the new Amazon Prime Video game show he's hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?
As for what other details Donna Kelce spilled about the Carmel vacation… there aren't any. No word if they all stayed in Carmel for an entire fortnight, or if they played Fortnite. It's also entirely unclear when they said “So Long, Carmel” and whether or not they then all jetted off for Florida!!! together with Florence + the Machine.
On the plus side, isn't it nice we now all have 31 new Taylor Swift tracks to harness puns from when reporting on her personal life? I for one was growing Guily as Sin of repeating some occasionally before The Tortured Poets Department dropped.
As for those who merely clicked on this article to hear about Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's blossoming romance and couples' friendship with Taylor and Travis, I apologize for the lack of further information there. Hadid, a 29-year-old model and member of Swift's inner circle, has been linked romantically to Cooper since last October. She also made headlines in November for publicly endorsing Swift's relationship with Kelce, saying she was “over the moon” for her friend.
So it was only a matter of time before these four beautiful people — Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid — vacationed together. Now it's happened, and none of us, nor the city of Carmel for that matter, will ever be the same. We just don't know much about what they did there. But they did take a picture together, and sent it to Donna Kelce, which she's now told us about… so at least there's that!