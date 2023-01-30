Travis Kelce was tired of the nonsense. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made sure to end all the Joe Burrow trash talk during quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ postgame interview after they vanquished the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

“Yeah! Woo! Burrowhead my a**, it’s Mahomes’ house,” said Travis Kelce with emotion words on text simply cannot capture.

There was a lot of chatter over Joe Burrow’s success against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs throughout his young career. His 3-0 record hung over the Chiefs ahead of their AFC Championship game tilt particularly after last season’s stunning upset at Arrowhead Stadium.

Another loss on their own home field and the Chiefs would have never heard the end of it. But Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and some spirited performances from Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Isiah Pacheco fueled the offense just enough with the defense making timely stops to win it with a game-ending field goal.

“At some points in games, you’ve gotta just put it all on the line,” Patrick Mahomes said after the Chiefs win. “The defense gave us a couple chances to get in field goal range, we didn’t get there. The defense got another stop for us and I knew I was going to get there somehow.

“So I just put it all on the line and we got in field goal range, and we’re at Arrowhead now and we’re in.”

The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. They cemented their ownership of Arrowhead Stadium, in case anyone still doubted them, in the process.