Following his tense Super Bowl 58 encounter with Andy Reid on the sidelines, Chiefs star Travis Kelce spoke about it on his podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.

In a quote obtained by ESPN, Reid spoke about the moment and sort of downplayed it.

“He caught me off balance. I wasn't watching. He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that. It's not the first time. I appreciate him.”

Travis Kelce addressed the incident fully in a conversation with Jason Kelce on New Hights.

Jason Kelce said, “The broadcast showed you having a heated exchange with Coach Reid.

Travis responded, “So heated.”

“It looks like you caught Big Red off guard a little bit.”

“As he said, I got him with a cheap shot, people are all over this and I get it, I can’t,” Travis said remorsefully

Jason stated, “You crossed the line.”

Travis Kelce said, “I can't get that fired up, to the point where I’m bumping coach, and it’s getting him off balance and stuff when he stumbled I was just like oh s— in my head.”

Let's be honest even the yelling in his face too was over the top, I think there’s better ways to handle it retrospectively.”

“Yeah I know I'm a passionate guy, I love Coach Reid, Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red, if he calls it quits this year I’m out with him man.”

Jason informed Travis, “He’s not calling it quits.”

“He’s not, I’ve got a certain relationship with him, and I just want to let him know that I wanted this thing, and that he can put it on me and I got him. It came at a moment where we weren't playing very well, I wasn’t playing very well, and we had to get some s—- going and sometimes.”

“Emotions are amped up.”

‘Sometimes those emotions get away from me man, that’s been the battle of my career, but everybody else, I don’t give a s— what anyone else says, I talked to Coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled about it,” Travis stated.

It appears as if Travis Kelce and Reid are on good terms following the incident and they did win the game after all. But, it's great to see that Kelce has opened up and admitted that he was wrong for the incident and clarified what occurred.