It looks like Andy Reid is not giving the full story, though...

One of the most intriguing storylines that came out of Super Bowl 58 is the heated moment between Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. In the aftermath of their massive comeback victory, Reid shed more light on what happened and what was said during the controversial exchange.

For those who missed it, Kelce was caught on camera jawing at Reid and bumping the head coach early in the game. It came after running back Isiah Pacheco lost the ball after a fumble in the third offensive drive for the Chiefs.

While it was initially unknown what caused Kelce's anger, many were quick to assume he was mad because Reid took him off the field. The turnover probably made it worse since Kelce probably thought he could have scored at that moment.

Regardless, Reid did confirm to reporters in his postgame presser that Kelce simply wanted to go on the field as the star tight end told him, “Just put me in, I'll score, I'll score.” The Chiefs head coach did joke that it was a “cheap shot” from Kelce and that he was caught off-guard, hence he almost fell.

Reid on Kelce’s “cheap shot” on him pic.twitter.com/oLBXclehTA — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 12, 2024

Sure enough, it looks like Andy Reid is not giving the full story on what Travis Kelce told him. Obviously, there were some nasty words said, especially with the Chiefs TE earlier refusing to say what he told the 65-year-old tactician.

During an interview with ESPN postgame, Kelce said he's going to keep what he said between him and Reid before jokingly saying that he was “just telling him how much I love him.”

"Imma keep it between us … I was just telling him how much I love him." —Travis Kelce on the in-game interaction with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/oKGkJfGhWc — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024

Regardless, though, it seems everything is okay between Kelce and Reid. After all, winning fixes most if not all problems in sports.