Lionel Messi's absence from an Inter Miami exhibition game in Hong Kong has ignited a storm of criticism from Chinese football fans, who have accused the Argentine legend of snubbing them and taunted him over the Falklands issue. Despite club officials attributing Messi's no-show to a hamstring injury, his subsequent appearance in a match in China's rival nation, Japan, has only fueled discontent among mainland Chinese supporters.

The backlash against Messi has spilled onto social media platforms, with fans targeting the official social media accounts of the Argentinian embassy in Beijing to vent their frustration. Some have gone as far as invoking the contentious issue of the Falklands, also known as the Malvinas, by using terminology reminiscent of China's stance on Taiwan's sovereignty.

Landi Xie's assertion that “The Falklands are an integral and inseparable part of the United Kingdom” echoes sentiments shared by several Chinese football enthusiasts, who perceive Messi's actions as disrespectful and align themselves with British sovereignty over the disputed islands.

Moreover, comparisons between Messi's actions and the 1982 Falklands War further underline the intensity of the backlash. Chinese users on Weibo, the country's equivalent of Twitter, have expressed sentiments like “The Malvinas Islands are part of the UK. They were before, they are now, and of course, they will always be in the future,” drawing parallels between Messi's perceived betrayal and historical conflicts.

The vitriol directed at Messi reflects the passion and nationalism prevalent among Chinese football fans, who view his actions as a personal slight and geopolitical statement. As tensions simmer and rhetoric intensifies, Messi finds himself at the center of a controversy that transcends football, highlighting the complex intersection of sports, politics, and national identity.

