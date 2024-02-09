Angry fans in Hong Kong are in for a 50% refund on their tickets after Lionel Messi's absence from a friendly match featuring Inter Miami

Angry fans in Hong Kong are in for a 50% refund on their tickets after Lionel Messi‘s absence from a friendly match featuring Inter Miami, reported by GOAL. While the Argentine maestro was part of the traveling squad, he remained on the bench for the entire exhibition match against an underwhelmed crowd of 40,000 fans in Hong Kong.

Jeers were directed at Messi and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, with government calls for an explanation regarding Messi's no-show. Organizers, Tatler Asia, issued an apology on social media, revealing that Messi was cleared to play 30 minutes in a match against Vissel Kobe in Japan just three days later. The post stated, “Inter Miami had committed under contract that their marquee players – Messi, Alba, Busquets, and Suarez – would be required to play for 45 minutes unless injured. But as it turned out, we were informed by Inter Miami CF that Messi and Suarez could not play due to injury.”

Expressing their disappointment in the lack of respect shown to the crowd, organizers pleaded with Inter Miami to have Messi engage with spectators and explain his absence, which unfortunately did not happen. The statement continued, “The fact that Messi and Suarez played in Japan on February 7th feels like another slap in the face.”

Tickets for the highly anticipated game sold out within an hour, each costing up to 4,880 Hong Kong dollars (£500). In response to the issue, Tatler Asia pledged a 50% refund for those who purchased tickets through official channels, acknowledging the broken dream of creating an iconic moment for Hong Kong. Lionel Messi apologized for the letdown and expressed a commitment to return for another game in the future if a suitable date could be arranged.

