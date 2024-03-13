Chiori is a 5-star Geo character who just arrived in Genshin Impact with the arrival of Version 4.5. This owner of the Chioriya Boutique was first revealed in person back in 4.3. Now, players have the chance to get her for themselves. Should you get her, or plan to get her, then here's our Genshin Impact guide on the best build for Chiori, from her weapon to her artifacts, and more..
Genshin Impact Guide – Chiori Weapon and Artifact Build
Chiori is available from March 13, 2024, to April 2, 2024. Make sure to roll for her (or Itto) before the banner ends.
Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams
We already have an article detailing Chiori's abilities, however, for this Genshin Impact build guide let's go through them quickly.
Chiori's Normal Attack allows her to attack up to four times, dealing Physical DMG with each attack. Her Charged attack consumes Stamina to attack twice quickly to deal Physical DMG. Her Plunging Atack allows Chiori to deal damage to enemies in her landing spot, dealing AoE Physical DMG.
Chiori's Elemental Skill, Fluttering Hasode, allows her to dash forward. Once the dash ends, Chiori will summon Sode beside her and swing her sword upwards, dealing AoE Geo DMG to nearby enemies based on her ATK and DEF. This skill functions similarly to the first part of Keqing or Alhaitham's skill, in that players can aim the Skill by holding down the skill button. After unlocking her Tailor-Made passive Talent, Fluttering Hasode will gain additional effects.
If the player presses the Elemental Skill after Fluttering Hasode's upward sweep, the player will trigger the Tapestry effect. This switches Chiori to the next character in the roster and grants the Seize the Moment buff. Whenever the active party member with this buff does a Normal, Charged, or Plunging attack, Soge will execute a coordinated attack, dealing Elemental Skill DMG. If the player instead uses a Normal Attack after using the Skill, Chiori will gain Tailoring, infusing her attacks with Geo.
Sode, the construct that Chiori summons, is an important part of her kit. For starters, Sode will attack nearby enemies at intervals, dealing Geo DMG based on Chiori's ATK and DEF. Additionally, if there are Geo Constructs that are present or created when Sode is around, an additional Sode will be summoned. Her Elemental Burst, Hiyoku: Twin Blades, deals AoE Geo DMG around Chiori based on her ATK and DEF.
When leveling her Talents, focus on her Elemental Skill first, as this is her main source of damage. Follow this up with her Ultimate, to increase the damage it does. Finally, level her Normal Attack.
All values are at max Refined.
Uraku Misugiri: Normal Attack DMG is increased by 32% and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 48%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 40%.
This is Chiori's signature weapon, and the best in fit for her. For starters, it increases the damage she deals from both her Normal Attack and her Elemental Skill. Not only that but the DMG increase doubles when someone in her team deals Geo DMG. Lastly, it gives her a DEF% increase, which increases the DMG her Elemental Skill and Burst does.
Summit Shaper: Increases Shield Strength by 40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.
This weapon is only good for Chiori in two scenarios. The first is if you have Zhongli in your team, which will allow you to take advantage of the increased ATK increase. It also works well for Chiori, as you may want her in a Geo team that has constructs anyway. The second is if you plan to use her in a Crystallize team to take advantage of the increased Shield Strength. Other than those situations, it might be better to use a different weapon, especially since this is a premium one we haven't seen in a while.
Cinnabar Spindle: Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 80% of DEF. The effect will be triggered no more than once every 1.5s and will be cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Skill deals DMG.
This is perhaps the best F2P weapon for Chiori, as it increases her DEF%, while also increasing her Elemental Skill DMG even further. The only downside is that unless Mihoyo decides to rerun the event or provide a way to get event weapons, new players will no longer have access to this weapon.
Wolf-Fang: DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is increased by 32%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 4%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 4%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s.
This is a good weapon from the Battle Pass, as it increases Chiori's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG, while also giving her some Crit Rate. Additionally, the additional Crit Rate for her Elemental Skill is easy to get max stacks of, thanks to it continuously attacking. Perhaps obviously, the only downside is that this weapon is a Battle Pass exclusive.
Amenoma Kageuchi: After casting an Elemental Skill, gain 1 Succession Seed. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. The Succession Seed lasts for 30s. Up to 3 Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After using an Elemental Burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after 2s, the character regenerates 12 Energy for each seed consumed.
When all else fails, the Amenoma Kageuchi is a good enough weapon for Chiori. For starters, it gives ATK%, which increases the DMG she deals on all fronts. Additionally, the Succession Seed mechanic lets Chiori get her Ultimate more frequently, thanks to the Energy she gets from each one.
4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams
- DEF +30%
- A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.
This is perhaps the best Artifact set for Chiori as this build empowers her ability to be an off-field Sub-DPS. For starters, the 30% DEF increase empowers her entire kit, increasing the damage they do. Next, the additional DEF and Geo DMG Bonus from the Curiosity stacks allows her Elemental Skill to deal even more DMG, especially when she's off the field. While this is primarily for Off-field use, the player can still expect to deal DMG when Chiori is on the field.
4-piece Golden Troupe
- Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.
- Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.
This Artifact set is a good second choice for a Chiori build as it increases her Elemental Skill DMG by a whopping 70% when she is off-field. This further solidifies her role as an off-field Sub-DPS, so get this if you plan to keep Chiori primarily off-field.
4-piece Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods
- ATK +18%.
- After using an Elemental Skill, gain a 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s. While under a shield granted by the Crystallize reaction, the above effect will be increased by 150%, and this additional increase disappears 1s after that shield is lost.
This is a good artifact set if you want to build Chiori as an on-field Sub-DPS in a Crystallize team. If you're running her with Navia, for example, or with Zhongli, then this Artifact set may be a good alternative.
For Main Stats, Prioritize getting DEF% for the Sands (since her skills still scale more from DEF compared to ATK), Geo DMG Bonus on the Goblet, and CRIT DMG or Rate on the Circlet, depending on what you need more of. As for Sub Stats, focus on getting CRIT DMG, then CRIT Rate, then DEF% and ATK%.
Chiori can fit in two teams: Mono-Geo, and Crystallize teams. Here are some possible team compositions for Chiori:
MonoGeo
- Chiori Sub-DPS
- Arataki Itto Main DPS
- Gorou Support
- Zhongli Sub-DPS and Shielder
Since Chiori's Elemental Skill bounces off of Geo Constructs, she can bounce off of characters that can summon them. From Itto's Ushi to Zhongli's pillars, Chiori will have her pick of Geo Constructs to bounce off of. Alternatively, players can also use Ningguang or Geo Traveler to trigger the additional Sode spawn. Albedo is also a good choice that players can use in the team if they have him.
Crystallize Teams
- Chiori Sub-DPS
- Navia Main DPS
- Furina Sub DPS
- Zhongli Shielder
Placing Chiori in a Crystallize team also works, as her Sode can deal Geo DMG while Chiori is off-field. The Elemental applicator does not have to be Furina and can be replaced with other off-field Elemental DMG sources such as Fischl, Yae Miko, and others. Zhongli is here to make sure that Chiori has Geo Constructs to bounce off of, but is not necessary.
F2P Team
- Chiori Sub-DPS
- Noelle Main DPS
- Xingqiu Sub-DPS
- Bennett Support
This is a possible F2P team, taking advantage of characters that players likely have access to. Noelle will serve as the Main DPS, with Chiori and Xingqiu providing off-field damage and generating Elemental Crystals. Alternatively, players can bring Geo Traveler as the Sub-DPS for his Geo Construct, and have Chiori as a Main DPS.
That's all for our guide on Chiori's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Chiori is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.5. Chiori will be available until April 2, 2024, when Phase 2 of Genshin Impact Version 4.5 arrives. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get her. She will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, especially during the Fontaine Arc of the game.