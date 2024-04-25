Genshin Impact leaks are once again rampant with details of the Clorinde kit and animations circulating in the community. Curious? Check out the Clorinde leaks of her kit, skills, animations, and more here.
Note that the information below, including the leaked Clorinde kit, is unofficial. Links may be taken down due to HoYoverse.
Clorinde Animations Leak
The Clorinde animations were part of the leaked content from the Genshin Impact Version 4.7 beta. Clorinde, along with Sigewinne and Sethos, are the new characters that will be added in this patch. Genshin Impact Version 4.7 with these new characters is scheduled to go live on June 5th, 2024.
Watch [GI – 4.7 BETA] Clorinde Animations
byu/SexWithDoctwoRatio inGenshin_Impact_Leaks
The community loves how cool her Elemental Burst animation looks, and there's even a slow-motion version for your viewing pleasure.
Clorinde and Sigewinne Burst Slowed Down
byu/noteggs_ inGenshin_Impact_Leaks
Genshin Impact Clorinde Leak – Kit
Clorinde is a 5-star Electro character wielding a Sword. The leaked Clorinde kit below came from unofficial sources and is subject to changes.
Normal Attack: Marechaussee Creed
Normal Attack
- Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.
Charged Attack
- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to nimbly dash forward, slashing and using her pistolet to fire Suppressing Shots in a fan pattern.
Plunging Attack
- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill: Hunt the Dark
Preparing her pistolet, she enters the “Night Watch” state, using steel and shot together. In this state, Clorinde's Normal Attacks will be transformed into “Wild Hunt” pistolet attacks, and the DMG dealt is converted into Electro DMG that cannot be overridden by infusions. Her Elemental Skill will be transformed into “Impale the Night”: Performs a lunging attack, dealing Electro DMG. The DMG done through the aforementioned method is considered Normal Attack DMG.
Wild Hunt
- When her Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her max HP: Performs a standard pistolet shot.
- When her Bond of Life is less than 100%, firing her pistolet will grant her Bond of Life, with the amount gained based on her max HP. The shots she fires can pierce opponents, and DMG dealt to opponents in their path is increased.
Impale the Night
- Clear Clorinde's Bond of Life, and enhance this usage of Impale the Night based on the value of the Bond of Life cleared as a percentage of her max HP:
- When no Bond of Life is cleared, perform a normal lunging strike;
- When the value of the Bond of Life cleared is less than 100% of her max HP, increase the AoE of the lunging attack and the DMG dealt, and heal Clorinde, with the amount healed based on the value of the Bond of Life cleared;
- When the value of the Bond of Life cleared is equal to or greater than 100% of her max HP, she will use Impale the Night: Pact, in which the AoE and DMG dealt by the lunge is increased even further, and healing multiplier is increased.
In addition, when Clorinde is in the Night Watch state, healing effects other than Impale the Night will not take effect and will instead be converted into a Bond of Life that is a percentage of the healing that would have been received.
Arkhe: Ousia
- Periodically, when Clorinde's pistolet shots strike opponents, a Surging Blade will fall on their position, dealing Ousia-aligned Electro DMG.
Though the evil that lurked in the shadows of the night had been purged across thousands of years, a shadow that the light could not reach clouded human hearts.
Even now, the warning left by the Golden Hunter is etched into her memory: Those of the Night Watch, holding aloft lit candles against the blackness, have even greater need to remain vigilant. Be not corrupted by the cold dark.
Elemental Burst: Last Lightfall
Grants herself a Bond of Life based upon her own max HP before swiftly evading and striking with saber and sidearm as one, dealing AoE Electro DMG.
It is said the legacy of the ancient art of resisting non-human beings with but a mortal body can be traced back to the Lochknights who resisted the Remurian Empire.
Be that as it may, so long as one can find a way to control the level of force used, it's not as if it cannot be used in duels against ordinary opponents.
Passive Talents
Night Watch's Yield
Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Fontaine on the mini-map.
Dark-Shattering Flame
After a nearby party member triggers a Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Electro DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Last Lightfall will be increased by 17% of Clorinde's ATK for 15s. Max 3 buff stacks.
Each stack is counted independently. The Maximum DMG increase achievable through such attacks is 1,530.
Lawful Remuneration
If Clorinde's Bond of Life is equal to or greater than 100% of her Max HP, her CRIT Rate will increase by 10% for 15s whenever her Bond of Life value increases or decreases. Max 2 stacks. Each stack is counted independently.
Additionally, Hunt the Night's Night Watch state is buffed: While it is active, the percent of healing converted to Bond of Life increases to 100%.
Clorinde Leak – Constellations
“From This Day, I Pass the Candle's Shadow-Veil”
- While Hunt the Dark's Night Watch state is active, when Electro DMGfrom Clorinde's Normal Attacks hit opponents, they will trigger 2 coordinated attack from a Nightwatch Shade summoned near the hit opponent, each dealing 30% of Clorinde's ATK as Electro DMG.
- This effect can occur once every 1s. DMG dealt this way is considered Normal Attack DMG.
“Now, As We Face the Perils of the Long Night”
- The Passive Talent “Dark-Shattering Flame” will be buffed: After a nearby party member triggers a Electro-related reaction against an opponent, Electro DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Last Lightfall will be increased by 24% of Clorinde's ATK for 15s. Max 3 buff stacks. Each stack is counted independently. When you have 3 stacks, Clorinde's interruption resistance will be increased. The Maximum DMG increase achievable through such attacks is 2,160.
- You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Dark-Shattering Flame.”
“I Pledge to Remember the Oath of Daylight”
- Increases the Level of Hunt the Dark by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
“To Enshrine Tears, Life, and Love”
- When Last Lightfall deals DMG to opponent(s), DMG dealt is increased based on Clorinde's Bond of Life percentage. Every 1% of her current Bond of Life will increase Last Lightfall DMG by 2%. The maximum Last Lightfall DMG increase achievable this way is 200%.
“Holding Dawn's Coming as My Votive”
- Increases the Level of Last Lightfall by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
“And So Shall I Never Despair”
- For 12s after Hunt the Night is used, Clorinde's CRIT Rate will be increased by 10%, and her CRIT DMG by 70%.
- Additionally, while Night Watch is active, a Glimbright Shade will appear under specific circumstances, decreasing DMG dealt to Clorinde by 80% for 1s and increasing her interruption resistance; it will also attack opponents, dealing 200% of Clorinde's ATK as Electro DMG. DMG dealt this way is considered Normal Attack DMG.
- The Glimbright Shade will appear under the following circumstances:
- When Clorinde is about to be attacked by an opponent.
- When Clorinde uses Impale the Night: Pact.
- 1 Glimbright Shade can be summoned in the aforementioned ways every Xs. 6 Shades can be summoned per single Night Watch duration.
Genshin Impact Version 4.7 with Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos is scheduled to go live on June 5th, 2024.