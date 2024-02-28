Chiori, who we first encounter on Fontaine, is becoming playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.5. Check out the Chiori Kit, Skills, Materials, Talents, Constellations, and more.
Genshin Impact – “The Thundering Seamstress” Chiori Details
“Chiori's really good with her hands! Whenever I try on a new outfit, she always does up my hair too — it's all part of the package, she says! Hehe, I just love it when she brushes my fur…”
— Kirara
Chiori is a Geo 5-star character wielding a Sword. She will become playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.5.
We meet her in Fontaine, and she has been featured in major events set in Fontaine. She is the owner of “Chioriya Boutique,” and is a tailor renowned in the region.
Her Constellation is “Cisoria,” literally meaning Scissors in Latin. Chiori's birthday is on August 17th.
Her Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT Rate%, gaining up to 19.2% at max Ascension.
Who are the Chiori voice actors?
Chiori's English voice actor is currently unknown.
Chiori's Japanese voice actor is Ayana Taketatsu. Some of her notable roles include W from Arknights, Ako Suminoe from Kiss x Sis, Aihara Yuzu from Citrus, Hotaru Shidare from Dagashi Kashi, and Suguha Kirigaya/Leafa from Sword Art Online
Genshin Impact – Chiori Materials
The following materials are needed to ascend and level Chiori to Level 90.
- 168 Dendrobium (Inazuma Local Specialty: Nazuchi Beach)
- Primary Ascension Materials:
- 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver
- 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment
- 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk
- 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone
- Specter drops:
- 18 Spectral Husk
- 30 Spectral Heart
- 36 Spectral Nucleus
- Icewind Suite – Coppelia drops:
- 46 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia
- 420,000 Mora
- 412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)
Chiori Talent Materials
Each of Chiori's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10.
- Specter drops:
- 6 Spectral Husk
- 22 Spectral Heart
- 31 Spectral Nucleus
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 3 Teachings of Light
- 21 Guide to Light
- 38 Philosophies of Light
- All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Boss Drops:
- 6 Lightless Silk String
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 1.6525 million Mora
Chiori Kit
Normal Attack: Weaving Blade
Normal Attack
Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.
Charged Attack
Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.
Plunging Attack
Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill – Fluttering Hasode
Dashes nimbly forward with silken steps. Once this dash ends, Chiori will summon the automaton doll “Sode” beside her and sweep her blade upward, dealing AoE Geo DMG to nearby opponents based on her ATK and DEF.
Holding the Skill will cause it to behave differently.
Hold
- Enter Aiming Mode to adjust the dash direction.
Sode
- Will slash at nearby opponents at intervals, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on Chiori's ATK and DEF.
- While active, if there are nearby Geo Construct(s) or Geo Construct(s) are created nearby, an additional Sode will be summoned next to your active character. Only 1 additional Sode can be summoned in this manner, and its duration is independently counted.
“Sakura red dyes the brocade, the fragrance suffuses the sleeves, the orioles intoxicated.”
Elemental Burst – Hiyoku: Twin Blades
Twin blades leave their sheaths as Chiori slices with the clean cuts of a master tailor, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on her ATK and DEF.
“Master one principle, and the path to all others shall open to you.”
Brocaded Collar's Beauteous Silhouette
- When any party member is wearing an outfit apart from their default outfit, or is wearing a wind glider other than the Wings of First Flight, your party members will obtain the Swift Stride effect: Movement SPD is increased by 10%.
- This effect does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, and the Spiral Abyss. Swift Stride does not stack.
Tailor-Made
- Gain different effects depending on the next action you take within a short duration after using Fluttering Hasode's upward sweep. If you Press the Elemental Skill, you will trigger the Tapestry effect. If you Press your Normal Attack, the Tailoring effect will be triggered instead.
- Tapestry
- Switches to the next character in your roster.
- Grants all your party members “Seize the Moment”: When your active party member's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks hit an opponent, “Sode” will execute a coordinated attack, dealing 100% of Fluttering Hasode's upward sweep DMG as AoE Geo DMG at the opponent's location. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG.
- “Seize the Moment” lasts 8s, and 1 of “Sode”‘s coordinated attack can be unleashed every 2s. 2 such coordinated attacks can occur per “Seize the Moment” effect duration.
- Tailoring
- Chiori gains Geo infusion for 5s.
- When on the field, if Chiori does not either Press her Elemental Skill or use a Normal Attack within a short time after using Fluttering Hasode's upward sweep, the Tailoring effect will be triggered by default.
The Finishing Touch
- When a nearby party member creates a Geo Construct, Chiori will gain 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 20s.
Genshin Impact – Chiori Constellations
Six Paths of Sage Silkcraft
- The AoE of the automaton doll “Sode” summoned by Fluttering Hasode is increased by 50%.
- Additionally, if there is a Geo party member other than Chiori, Fluttering Hasode will trigger the following after the dash is completed:
- Â· Summon an additional Sode. Only one additional Sode can exist at the same time, whether summoned by Chiori this way or through the presence of a Geo Construct.
- Â· Triggers the Passive Talent “The Finishing Touch.” This effect requires you to first unlock the Passive Talent “The Finishing Touch.”
In Five Colors Dyed
- For 10s after using Hiyoku: Twin Blades, a simplified automaton doll, “Kinu,” will be summoned next to your active character every 3s. Kinu will attack nearby opponents, dealing AoE Geo DMG equivalent to 170% of Sode's DMG. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG.
- Kinu will leave the field after 1 attack or after lasting 3s.
Four Brocade Embellishments
- Increases the Level of Fluttering Hasode by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
A Tailor's Three Courtesies
- For 8s after triggering either follow-up effect of the Passive Talent “Tailor-Made,” when your current active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit a nearby opponent, a simplified automaton doll, “Kinu,” will be summoned near this opponent. You can summon 1 Kinu every 1s in this way, and up to 3 Kinu may be summoned this way during each instance of “Tailor-Made”‘s Seize the Moment or Tailoring effect. The above effect can be triggered up to once every 15s.
- Must unlock the Passive Talent “Tailor-Made” first.
Two Silken Plumules
- Increases the Level of Hiyoku: Twin Blades by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Sole Principle Pursuit
- After triggering a follow-up effect of the Passive Talent “Tailor-Made,” Chiori's own Fluttering Hasode's CD is decreased by 12s. Must unlock the Passive “Tailor-Made” first.
- In addition, the DMG dealt by Chiori's own Normal Attacks is increased by an amount equal to 235% of her own DEF.
Chiori Official Introduction – Chivalrous Shadow, Shrouded in Cloud
Couturiere of Countless Colors
“Chiori's really good with her hands! Whenever I try on a new outfit, she always does up my hair too — it's all part of the package, she says! Hehe, I just love it when she brushes my fur…”
— Kirara
On the busiest street in Fontaine's Quartier Lyonnais lies a clothing store called “Chioriya Boutique.” Though it may seem unassumingly small, you'll notice that passersby often stop to peer in. People say that its boss Chiori hails from Inazuma, and that she is as direct as a bolt of lightning. They know what happens to those who insist on interfering with her business, having witnessed the fallout with their own eyes. Not only do such meddlers invariably end up tasting the bitterness of defeat, but some of them — for the very first time in their lives — learn what it feels like to be thrown backside-first into the gutter… literally.
What sort of background and upbringing gives a foreign fashion designer the confidence to act so boldly? This is the question that local journalists ask one another when they hear or witness such spectacles, their eyes wide with amazement. They're constantly on the hunt for anecdotes that might shed some light on her past, some even having traveled all the way to Inazuma to secretly interview her friends, family, and former tailoring mentor…
Obstinate, headstrong, and disobedient from a young age, even daring to forgo honorifics when addressing her elders… overall, not a particularly positive picture.
Chiori's parents alone would let out a smile, saying that she just has “a unique way of thinking” and is “single-mindedly devoted to the pursuit of her dreams.”
“Miss Chiori, may I ask… How did you manage to achieve such success? And what are the secrets to designing such wonderful clothes?”
Sitting opposite, Chiori began to put away her needle and thread as she stared coldly back at this journalist masquerading as a customer.
“I make whatever I wish to, however I wish to. How about you then — are you planning to buy anything or not?”
Chiori will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.5, scheduled for Match 13, 2024.