Genshin Impact leaks are once again rampant with details of the Sigewinne kit and animations circulating in the community. Curious? Check out the Sigewinne leaks of her kit, skills, animations, and more here.
Note that the information below, including the leaked Sigewinne kit, is unofficial. Links may be taken down due to HoYoverse.
Sigewine Animations Leak
The Sigewinne animations were part of the leaked content from the Genshin Impact Version 4.7 beta. Sigewinne, along with Clorinde and Sethos, are the new characters that will be added in this patch. Genshin Impact Version 4.7 with these new characters is scheduled to go live on June 5th, 2024.
Sigewinne Animations via Mero
Here's a slowed-down version of her ultimate.
Clorinde and Sigewinne Burst Slowed Down
Genshin Impact Sigewinne Leak – Kit
Sigewinne is a 5-star Hydro character wielding a bow. The leaked Sigewinne kit below came from unofficial sources and is subject to changes.
Normal Attack: Targeted Treatment
Normal Attack
- Performs up to 3 consecutive attacks with a bow.
Charged Attack
- Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.
While aiming, the power of Hydro will continually accumulate on the arrow. After fully charging, Sigewinne will periodically fire slow-moving Mini-Stration Bubbles toward the target, dealing Hydro DMG. When released, an arrow imbued with torrential energy will deal Hydro DMG to the opponent hit.
Plunging Attack
- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill: Rebound Hydrotherapy
Blows a Bolstering Bubblebalm that can stimulate blood flow and help patients drift off to sleep using a bubblegun specially made in the Fortress of Meropide.
Bolstering Bubblebalms will bounce between nearby opponents, dealing Hydro DMG based on Sigewinne's max HP to opponents it hits. When it hits an opponent, it will restore HP to all nearby party members except Sigewinne herself. The amount healed is based on Sigewinne's max HP.
After bouncing 5 times, the Bolstering Bubblebalm will disappear and restore HP to Sigewinne herself based on her own max HP value.
When no opponents are present, the Bolstering Bubblebalm will bounce nearby. Only one Bolstering Bubblebalm created by a Sigewinne may exist at once.
Hold the skill to use it in a different manner.
Hold
- Enter Aiming Mode, and blow an even bigger, even more breathtaking Bolstering Bubblebalm! The Bolstering Bubblebalm will grow bigger the longer the skill is Held, until it grows in size twice. For each tier in size it grows, the DMG it deals to opponents it hits increases by 5%, and the healing provided to nearby characters increases by 5%.
- After weaker opponents are hit by big Bolstering Bubblebalms, they will be imprisoned and will be unable to move. When big Bolstering Bubblebalms bounce, they will drop down a tier in size, until they return to being normal Bolstering Bubblebalms.
In addition, 2 Sourcewater Droplets will be created near Sigewinne when she uses Rebound Hydrotherapy. Each Sourcewater Droplet Sigewinne absorbs will grant her a Bond of Life worth 10% of her Max HP.
When Sigewinne's Bond of Life is cleared, she regains 1 Elemental Energy for every 2,000 HP worth of the Bond of Life that was cleared. Sigewinne can regain up to 5 Elemental Energy in this way.
Arkhe: Ousia
- Bolstering Bubblebalms periodically call down a Surging Blade on the position they hit an opponent, dealing Ousia-aligned Hydro DMG based on Sigewinne's max HP.
“What do you think? Not only can this kind of hydrotherapy stimulate the circulatory system, but it can also cheer patients up, ooh, and that's not all, it can even help patients who ought to get some rest have a nice nap…”
Elemental Burst: Super Saturated Syringing
Take out a special Fortress of Meropide-made syringe and assault the area in front with waves of kindness and medicine, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.
In addition, Sigewinne absorb up to 2 nearby Sourcewater Droplets within a certain range right before using the skill.
“Hey, overdosing on medicine is no different from poison, you know, it's real dangerous! But patients need care and concern, and nobody can overdose on that!”
Passive Talents
Emergency Dose
Activates when underwater.
Heal the active character when their health drops below 50%. The healing is equal to 50% of the character's max health and will be granted over 10 seconds. All Elemental and Physical resistances of the active character are reduced by 10%.
Can trigger once every 20 seconds.
Requires Appropriate Rest
Sigewinne grants herself the “Semi-Strict Bedrest” effect for 18s after using Rebound Hydrotherapy: Sigewinne gains an 8% Hydro DMG Bonus and 10 stacks of Convalescence. When the Elemental Skills of your own characters on standby other than Sigewinne deal DMG, consume 1 stack of Convalescence, and increase the DMG dealt by this instance of Elemental Skill DMG. Every 1,000 HP Sigewinne has above 30,000 increases the DMG by 65. The maximum DMG increase for Elemental Skills that can be gained in this way is 1,800.
Detailed Diagnosis, Thorough Treatment
Sigewinne gains a healing bonus based on the total current value of Bonds of Life on all party members. For each 1,000 HP worth of Bonds of Life on party members, Sigewinne gains a 3% Healing Bonus. The maximum Healing Bonus that can be obtained in this way is 30%.
Sigewinne Leak – Constellations
“Can the Happiest of Spirits Understand Anxiety?”
- The first 3 bounces of Rebound Hydrotherapy's Bolstering Bubblebalm will not cause a larger Bubblebalm to become smaller, and it can bounce 3 times more.
- Additionally, when a Bubblebalm bounces, it will grant Sigewinne 1 stack to her Convalescence tally. Must unlock the Passive Talent “Requires Appropriate Rest” first.
“Can the Most Merciful of Spirits Defeat Its Foes?”
- When using Rebound Hydrotherapy and Super Saturated Syringing, Sigewinne can create a Bubbly Shield worth 30% of her Max HP that absorbs Hydro DMG with 250% efficiency.
- Additionally, when Rebound Hydrotherapy's Bolstering Bubblebalm or Super Saturated Syringing hits an opponent, that opponent's Hydro RES will be decreased by 35% for 8s.
“Can the Healthiest of Spirits Cure Fevers?”
- Increases the Level of Rebound Hydrotherapy by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
“Can the Loveliest of Spirits Keep Decay at Bay?”
- The duration of Super Saturated Syringing is extended by 3s.
“Can the Most Joyful of Spirits Alleviate Agony?”
- Increases the Level of Super Saturated Syringing by 3.
- Maximum upgrade level is 15.
“Would the Most Radiant of Spirits Pray For Me?”
- When Sigewinne performs healing, she will increase the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG of her Super Saturated Syringing based on her Max HP. Every 1,000 Max HP she has will increase CRIT Rate by 0.7% and CRIT DMG by 1.6% for 15s. The maximum increase achievable this way is 20% CRIT Rate and 110% CRIT DMG.
Genshin Impact Version 4.7 with Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos is scheduled to go live on June 5th, 2024.