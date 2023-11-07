Clemson football HC Dabo Swinney gave a promising injury update on Will Shipley after he missed the Notre Dame clash.

The Clemson football team has disappointed this season and has a 5-4 record. However, the Tigers just made a statement with a victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night. In what could be a season-saving victory, the Tigers now face Georgia Tech before finishing the year with games against North Carolina and South Carolina.

Ahead of the Yellow Jackets clash, Dabo Swinney gave a huge update on star tailback Will Shipley, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters today that tailback Will Shipley practiced yesterday and is optimistic about him playing against Georgia Tech on Saturday, saying he’s “trending back” toward playing. Shipley missed the Notre Dame game on Saturday.'

Shipley sat out for the Notre Dame game with the injury, but getting him back for the stretch run would be a huge boost for the Clemson football team. On the year, Will Shipley has 515 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries and has added 20 catches for 120 yards and another pair of scores in the receiving game.

The junior running back was an absolute weapon for the Clemson football team in 2022, also, as he posted 1,110 yards and 15 scores on the ground. In his absence against Notre Dame, Phil Mafah more than answered the call, rushing for 186 yards and two scores on 36 carries.

Clemson began the year 2-2 with a surprising opening night loss to Duke, so finding a way to make a bowl game and finish with seven or eight wins would be an encouraging sign despite the lofty expectations for the Tigers year in and year out.