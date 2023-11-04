Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney issued a strong statement to doubters after upsetting Notre Dame in Death Valley

Arguably no program has taken a bigger hit on its reputation during the 2023-24 season than Clemson football (5-4). Unforeseen struggles have caused many fans to attribute their past championship success to star quarterbacks rather than the coaching of Dabo Swinney. The word “fraud” has been popping up all too frequently when discussing the Tigers.

Needless to say, they were desperate for a big showing versus No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday. Although it wasn't always pretty, Clemson finally stopped the bleeding with a 31-23 upset victory in Death Valley. Swinney made a blazing proclamation in his postgame interview.

Dabo Swinney postgame🔥 "If Clemson's a stock, you better buy all you freaking can buy right now." pic.twitter.com/tGU6eDiCuY — On3 (@On3sports) November 4, 2023

“I know we're down and everybody's throwing dirt on us, but if Clemson's a stock, you better buy all you freaking can buy right now,” he told ESPN's Molly McGrath, via On3 Sports.

One can only assume that the former AP College Football Coach of the Year is talking about next season, because there is not much headway Clemson can make in 2023. This win just puts them over .500 and doesn't do anything to cure its poor standing in the ACC. Despite the defense's strong showing against Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, and Tigers running back Phil Mafah's monster game (36 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns), this season will still be considered a failure.

But Dabo Swinney is going to say whatever it takes to motivate his team for the last stretch of the year. Clemson football needs any momentum they can muster, so fans can at least have some hope for the 2024-25 campaign. The fired-up coach will lead the Tigers into battle next Saturday against Georgia Tech.