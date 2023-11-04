The Clemson football offense was dealt a huge blow before their game against Notre Dame after the latest Will Shipley injury update.

The Clemson football offense took a huge hit before they even took the field against no. 15 Notre Dame in Week 10, as Tigers star running back Will Shipley will miss the game due to injury, a source told Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Shipley, who was in the concussion protocol since the Tigers' loss to NC State, was deemed “day-to-day” by Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney but was not able to progress through the protocol quickly enough to be able to suit up.

Shipley took a hard hit to the back of his head in a scary scene during the loss against the Wolfpack but was to walk off the field under his own power eventually. Not having Shipley, the Tigers' leading rusher, is a big blow to the offense as they attempt to stop a two-game losing streak.

What Shipley's injury absence means for Clemson football offense

Shipley, a junior halfback, is the leading rusher for the Tigers, having accounted for 515 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, as well as 120 yards and two scores through the air. Shipley has been the engine of the Clemson football offense since his first season in 2021, so his absence means nothing good for a Tigers team that has struggled to score thus far.

While they haven't had too much trouble creating yardage on offense, the Tigers rank 63rd in the nation in points per game and are facing one of the stingiest defenses in college football- Notre Dame has allowed just 15.3 points per game.

Clemson likely would have had a hard time putting up a big number against the Irish even with Shipley in the lineup. Without him, the Tigers may need to get creative.

To make matters worse, Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is expected to play, will be hampered by a lower leg injury, and won't have his safety valve in Shipley on the field. It could be a long day at the office for the Tigers offense.

The Clemson football defense is going to need to have a big day if they want any chance of toppling Notre Dame on Saturday.