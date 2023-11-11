The Clippers have been a so-so team while trying to integrate James Harden, but Bones Hyland's development is something to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers have certainly been struggling since making the long-anticipated James Harden trade. They lost their first two games with Harden in the lineup in disappointing fashion and as of publication, they were facing a huge deficit against the Dallas Mavericks at the half. For a team that started the season with a ton of positive vibes, things have the potential to go south quickly. But there has been one nice surprise for the Clippers this season and it's the development of Bones Hyland.

Hyland is still a young player and can be a bit erratic at times, but he's precisely what the Clippers need especially coming off the bench running the second unit. He came over in a midseason trade last year and had an inconsistent role. But this year he's a staple in the rotation and a player that needs regular minutes.

Bones Hyland will a Sixth Man of the Year candidate for the Clippers

Hyland's first year and half with the Denver Nuggets didn't go so smoothly. He was able to make an immediate impact as a rookie during the 2021-22 season, but last year he found himself out of the rotation on most nights. That led to all sorts of rumors about his unhappiness and it didn't surprise many in Nuggets land when he was dealt by the trade deadline.

There was no denying Hyland's talent. He's an explosive combo guard who can get out in the open court, attack downhill, shoot the three-ball and act as a playmaker as well. What seemed to be the issue at times was him toning it down a bit and being able to play a little more under control and within the offense.

But there's no denying that teams need a player like that, capable of breaking rank and getting a bucket when needed. When Hyland was initially traded to the Clippers, he was in and out of the rotation, but by their first round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns he was playing consistently off the bench. His shooting splits may not have been very efficient (34.1 percent from the field and 25 percent from three point range), but it was his ability to attack off the dribble and create his own shot that was extremely valuable.

Bones Hyland has started this season as the Clippers main scoring option off the bench. Norman Powell has been the Clippers resident Sixth Man scorer but Hyland has been more consistent to begin this season. He started two games before Harden made his debut, and now he'll continue his role off the bench. In 22.7 minutes this year, he's been averaging 11.0 points per game, 1.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.

His field goal percentage is a career high which is a welcome sign considering he's taking 10.1 shot attempts per game, more than he did last year. His three-point shooting ties a career-high. It would be good if he was able to get his assist numbers up closer to the 3.4 he averaged last season with the Clippers.

This season, Hyland was set to be the Clippers main contender for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, and he still can be. But the Harden trade has changed things a bit as it's moved Terance Mann back the bench. Mann can be a potential Sixth Man candidate himself. But with those two off the bench, there's no reason why the Clippers can't have one of the best second units in the league.